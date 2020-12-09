Whenever hair follicles becomes plugged with dead skin cells along with oil resulting in the appearance of the whiteheads, blackheads or pimples. Some bacteria such as p. acnes live in the clogged portion and multiplies rapidly resulting in the inflammation and reddening. Acne usually appears on the facial area, upper shoulder and upper back. Appearance of the acne is most common in the adolescents. Acne can be treated but it may be persistent depending on the eating habits, stress level, hygiene and different hormonal changes. As the severity of the acne increases it may result in formation of the papules, pustules, nodules, cysts which may result into the emotional stress, depression, scar formation, etc. Acne is one of the most common condition. For example, as per American Academy of Dermatology in the United States around 40 to 50 million Americans have acne at any given time. There are various treatment options available for the acne including drugs and acne clearing devices which help to completely treat or minimize the acne.

Constantly high prevalence of the acne across the world expected to drive the growth of the acne clearing devices. Acne clearing devices allow the local healing process and as add on therapy to drugs allows body to effectively treat the acne which in turn expected to fuel the growth of the acne clearing devices market. Increasing geographical reach of various acne clearing devices manufacturers helping to increase the traction by increasing product awareness and treatment options available driving the growth of acne clearing devices market. The wide array of acne clearing devices available in the market let’s healthcare professional to choose the desired device depending on the skin type which helps to increase the patient compliance, driving the growth of the acne clearing devices market. There are various acne clearing devices which can be used by patient itself reducing the economic burden of travelling to healthcare setting and additional cost which helps to increase the cost effectiveness of the acne clearing devices, driving the growth of the acne clearing devices market. The manufacturers in the market are focusing on increasing their geographical footprints which is expected to drive the growth of the acne clearing devices market.

The global acne clearing devices market is segmented based on the product type, end user and region

By product type, the global acne clearing devices market is segmented as:

Blackhead Extractors

Acne Heat Extraction Devices

Microdermabrasion

Blue and Red Light Therapy Devices

Home Laser Therapy for Acne

By end user, the global acne clearing devices market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

The global acne clearing devices market is expected to be driven by the wide array of the acne clearing devices available in the market. The acne clearing devices market by product type is expected to be dominated by the microdermabrasion segment. By end user, dermatology clinics expected to be the most lucrative segment in the global acne clearing devices market. The manufacturers in the global acne clearing devices are focusing on increasing their product offerings in different types of the devices.

The global acne clearing devices market is expected to be dominated by North America due to widespread availability of the acne clearing devices in the region. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative acne clearing devices market due to higher adoption for the treatment of acne. Latin America expected to experience steady growth due to gradually increasing awareness about the available treatment option for the acne. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing acne clearing devices market due to increasing product offering both by regional as well as global market players in the region. MEA is expected to be the least lucrative acne clearing devices market due to least product adoption.

The key market players operating in the global acne clearing devices are Johnson & Johnson, LED Technologies Inc., Lumenis, Syneron Medical, BeautyBio GloPRO, Foreo Espada, TRIA Beauty, LightStim, Conair and others.

