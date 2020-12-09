Global Surgical Mask Market: Overview

The demand within the global market for surgical mask has been rising on account of advancements in the field of medical surgery and diagnosis. Surgical masks are meant to protect doctors and surgeons from harmful infections and pathogens that may get suspended in the surgery room. Furthermore, the patient who is under treatment also needs to be protected from infectious agents that may be discharged by others in the surgery rooms. Hence, the global market for surgical mask is expected to expand at a stellar pace in the years to follow. There have been multiple attempts at manufacturing improved surgical masks, and this has given an impetus to market growth.

The presence of a seamless healthcare sector, coupled with utmost focus on safer surgical procedures, has given an impetus to the growth of the global surgical mask market. Furthermore, the need maintaining quality standards across the healthcare domain has also built a plethora of opportunities across the globe. Hence, the global market for surgical mask is projected to win voluminous revenues in the years to come. The efforts of medical facilities in equipping medical practitioners and surgeons with the best surgical masks have aided market growth.

The global market for surgical mask can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: product, distribution channel, and region. On the basis product, the global surgical mask can be segmented into anti-fog surgical mask, basic surgical mask, fluid/splash resistant surgical mask, N95 mask, and others. Amongst these, the market for basic surgical mask has flown in from multiple healthcare facilities. The key distribution channels for surgical masks are drug stores, hospitals and clinics, and online stores.

Global Surgical Mask Market: Notable Developments

The global surgical mask market endows key trends pertaining to the competitive landscape in the contemporary times:

Several companies such as 3M Company and Cartel Healthcare are making efforts to develop improved surgical masks.

A number of manufacturers of surgical masks have introduced biodegradable masks in order to win larger revenues.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global surgical mask market are Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Z Plus Disposable, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited., Medline Industries Inc., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited.

Global Surgical Mask Market: Growth Drivers

Advent of Best Practices within Medicine

With the advent of new surgical practices in the domain of medicine, the demand for all forms of surgical aids and equipments has increased. This factor has manifested in the growth of the global market for surgical mask in recent times. Furthermore, the presence of dedicated surgical centers within the healthcare center has also given an impetus to the growth of the global surgical mask market.

Need for Improved Safety Standards

The success rate of surgeries largely depends on the level of safety and precautions taken during surgeries. This factor has also created commendable demand within the global surgical mask market in recent times.

Global Surgical Mask Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global surgical mask market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. The market for surgical mask in North America has been growing alongside advancements in the field of medical and surgical procedures in the US and Canada.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

