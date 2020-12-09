HTF MI recently added Healthcare Market in India 2020 Market Study that gives deep analysis of current scenario of the Market size, demand, growth, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Healthcare Market in 2020 Market has grown substantially over the five years to 2019 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Healthcare Market in 2020 Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.

The companies holding the largest market share in the Healthcare Market in 2020 Market include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Aster DM Healthcare Limited, Cipla Limited, Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited, Max Healthcare Private Limited

Segmentation By Type: outpatient care centers, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies, diagnostic services, digital healthcare, research and development, medical insurance and medical tourism

In terms of revenue and employment generation, healthcare has been one of the biggest industries in India. Kerala is one of the states in India that offers outstanding healthcare facilities.

Market insights:

The healthcare market in India was valued at INR 14.32 Tn in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~34.04% during the 2020-2025 period, to reach INR 65.51 Tn by 2025. The growth of the market can be attributed to the surge in demand for home healthcare devices, digital healthcare solutions and pharmaceutical products. Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, growing investments from public and private investors, and the emergence of advanced technologies like telehealth and telemedicine solutions are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the Indian healthcare market. Relaxation of FDI and increased government expenditure are some of the key factors to drive the healthcare market during the 2016-2020 period. However, inadequate healthcare infrastructure in India and low penetration of health insurance are impeding market growth.



COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the contagion, followed by a long-term nationwide lockdown has had a severe impact on the overall healthcare market in India. The market segments that are likely to be positively impacted during the pandemic and the period thereafter are the digital healthcare segment, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies segment. The medical research and development (R&D) segment and the medical insurance segments are expected to experience a relatively short-term benefit during this crisis period. The medical R&D segment and the insurance segment are some of the least prioritized segments of the Indian healthcare industry and hence, the impact of COVID-19 on these segments are expected plunge with the diminishing effect of the pandemic. Other healthcare segments such as hospitals, medical tourism, and outpatient care centers are witnessing severe downfall in their markets due to the risk of virus transmission from social gatherings and the imposition of the social distancing norms.



In the end, the report includes Healthcare Market in India 2020 Market new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, investment return analysis, and development analysis. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.

