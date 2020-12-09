HTF MI recently added Healthcare Apps Market Study that gives deep analysis of current scenario of the Market size, demand, growth, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Healthcare Apps Market has grown substantially over the five years to 2019 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Healthcare Apps Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.

Get the inside scoop of the Sample report @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2836732-healthcare-apps-market-1

What is Healthcare Apps? Who are Major & Emerging Players in Healthcare Apps Market

The companies holding the largest market share in the Healthcare Apps Market include Curefit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., DocEngage Informatics Pvt. Ltd., DocsApp, HealthifyMe Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Infomoko Technology Pvt. Ltd., Kare4u Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Lybrate India Private Limited, NovoCura Tech Health Services Pvt. Ltd. (mfine), Portea Medical, Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. .

Company 1 Market Share: XX%

Company 2 Market Share: BB%

Company 3 Market Share: ZZ%

Market insights

The consumer landscape in the healthcare industry in India has evolved in recent years. The healthcare industry is experiencing a paradigm shift from volume-based care (fee-for-service healthcare, being independent of the service quality) to value-based care (healthcare providers are charged based on patients’ health outcomes). Stakeholders in the Indian healthcare ecosystem are focusing on leveraging healthcare apps to make up for the inadequacies in healthcare infrastructure.

Increasing focus on patient-centric care, emergence of advanced technologies, and changing business models have been crucial in driving the healthcare apps market in India. In terms of revenue, the healthcare apps market in India was valued at INR 28.94 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach INR 200.12 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~36.11% during the

2020-2025 period. Wellness management and appointment scheduling apps have gained widespread popularity. The demand for chronic disease management apps is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years.

Impact of COVID-19:

The onset of COVID-19 has triggered a structural change in the Indian healthcare system by encouraging the use of healthcare technologies among the people. Numerous healthcare apps have been introduced by the central and state governments to combat COVID-19. These apps are being used for digital contact tracing of confirmed and potential patients, complying with quarantine guidelines, spreading of awareness, and providing updates on COVID-19 statistics and advisories.

Since the outbreak of the virus, numerous healthcare apps have been launched by the central and state government authorities, which have been developed and designed by small IT companies. However, the country lacks in terms of a centralized app, owing to the presence of different administrative bodies dealing and responding to the pandemic both at the central and state levels. The major concerns regarding the existence of several apps are duplication of efforts, low penetration, and lack of data privacy.

Make an Enquire before Purchase @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2836732-healthcare-apps-market-1

Key Highlights of Report:

About Market

 Market Overview

 Product/Service Highlights

 Market Development Activity & Future Outlook

 Similar Industry [Substitute Product/Services Analysis]

Industry at a Glance

 Healthcare Apps Key Statistics

– Market Size (2019): USD XX Million

– Number of Businesses/Players: n-Numbers

– Average Industry Profit Margin: XX%

………………

 Snapshot

 Executive Summary

Industry Performance

 External Drivers

 Current Scenario Outlook [Market Trends, Risk & Return Profile]

 Competitive Outlook

Dominating Players / Competitive Nature

Regulatory Factors

 Market /Product Life Cycle

Segmentation Analysis

 Market Size by Type (value & Volume) [2014-2025]

 Market Size by Application (value & Volume) [2014-2025]

 Market Size by …………. (Value & Volume) [2014-2025]

Know More About Complete Study @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2836732-healthcare-apps-market-1

Report highlights continued…………

Regional Analysis

 Demand Determinants

 Major & Emerging Countries & growth Outlook

 Market Size by Region

Cross Segmentation by Countries

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, LATAM, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia

Competitive Landscape

 Market Share Concentration [CR4, CR8, HHI Index]

 Success Factors

 PORTER 5-Forces Analysis

Company Analysis

 Market Share Analysis by Players

 Major Players

 Emerging Players by Growth

 Company Profiles

– Business Overview

– Key Financials

– Development Insights [Product launches, M&A, JVs etc]

Acquire Single User PDF license of this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2836732

In the end, the report includes Healthcare Apps Market new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, investment return analysis, and development analysis. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia (China, India, Japan etc) or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter