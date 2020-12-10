The North America human microbiome market is expected to reach US$ 446.39 Mn in 2025 from US$ 113.88 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.5% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, increasing focus on human microbiome therapies and growing technological advancements in human microbiome and next-generation sequencing. Whereas, strict government guidelines and lack of knowledge and detailed examination is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The List of Companies

Enterome MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC Rebiotix Inc. Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. Osel Inc. Vedanta Biosciences, Inc. Metabiomics Corporate Synthetic Biologics, Inc. DuPont BiomX Ltd.

NORTH AMERICA HUMAN MICROBIOME- MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Product

• Probiotics

• Foods

• Prebiotics

• Medical Foods

• Diagnostic Device

• Drugs

• Supplements

By Disease

• Obesity

• Diabetes

• Autoimmune Disorders

• Cancer

• Mental Disorders

• Others

By Application

• Therapeutics

• Diagnostics

Humans are never alone as they coexist with the diverse microbial species that live within and upon humans. From recent studies it has been very clear that this microbial community is essentially another organ of the body that plays a crucial role in human physiology and disease. Several basic and translational research efforts have been initiated to focus on deciphering mechanisms of microbiome function and how it benefits the human health. Many human medical conditions (like inflammatory bowel diseases and obesity) have been closely associated with or are thought to be influenced by (asthma and diabetes) the composition of the gut microbial community. Many efforts are taken to alter the gut microbiome to eradicate several diseases. Probiotics, prebiotics dietary supplements and foods that contain live microbes have been studied thoroughly to assess their effects on human health.

The Human Microbiome Project of the National Institutes of Health in the United States and related international efforts are defining the varieties of a normal microbiome, studying how changes in the microbiota relate to disease. Large governmental research initiatives including the Human Microbiome Project in the U.S. have accelerated research on the human microbiome.

For instance, in February 2018, the 3rd Annual North America Microbiome Congress was held in San Diego, by Kisaco Research that focused on 5 microbiome niches such as the gut, lung, oral, skin and vaginal and provided latest insights on microbiome research, clinical trials and collaborative partnerships. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the market for the human microbiome is likely to grow with a significant growth rate in the coming forecast years.

