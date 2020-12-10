Cheshire Media

Asia pacific Metagenomics market Size, Analysis, Regional Expansion Factors And Forecast To 2027

Asia pacific Metagenomics market

The Asia pacific Metagenomics market is expected to reach US$ 61.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 30.6 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing demand for genomics, growing demand for metagenomics over traditional methods and various applications of metagenomics, in the Asia pacific region. Whereas, expensive techniques of metagenomics is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

In Asia Pacific, the government is supporting more for the genomics and with the support from the government the Chinese players are investing more into the genetic research. The genomics in this region is booming due to the increasing demand for the genetic sequencing. The rise in the Asia’s genomics market is driven by the factors such as rise in the geriatric population, significant growth of the healthcare system and rise in the income of the population.

The List of Companies

  1. Merck KGaA
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  3. Agilent Technologies
  4. Qiagen
  5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  6. Perkinelmer Inc.
  7. Illumina Inc.
  8. F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
  9. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
  10. Pacific Bioscience of California, Inc.

 

ASIA PACIFIC METAGENOMICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product
• Instruments & Software
• Consumables

By Application
• Clinical Diagnostics
• Drug Discovery

 

Owing to growing demand for genomics by the market leaders that enables the access to the metagenomics studies are likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

China is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Metagenomics across the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. The metagenomic market in china is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the extensive conduction of metagenomics. For instance. a project titled as ‘Metagenomic Analysis of Flaviviridae in Mosquito Viromes Isolated From Yunnan Province in China Reveals Genes From Dengue and Zika Viruses’ was conducted. This project was funded by some Chinese entities which include the National Program on Key Research Project of China, Special Fund for Agro-scientific Research in the Public Interest, National Natural Science Foundation of China and others. This project utilized Illumina sequencing to conclude its results.

