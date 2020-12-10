Global Naturopathy Therapies Market: Overview

Naturopathy is a natural healing technique using the healing power of nature. Naturopathy is based on principles such as the healing power of nature; identifying and treating the cause; treating the whole person; preferring prevention to cure; and educating the patient. It employs various therapies and diagnostic tools. As long as a therapist follows these naturopathic principles, he can be called a naturopathic therapist. A naturopathic nutritionist recommends an individual diet and possibly supplements. A naturopathic herbalist prescribes herbs specific to a patient’s condition and a naturopathic acupuncturist works out an individual treatment plan for each patient.

The global naturopathy therapies market is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness about the advantages of the therapy. Moreover, less side effects compared to allopathy is a factor driving the market.

Key Driver of Global Naturopathy Therapies Market

High demand for non-conventional medicinal products to get better results compared to those received from conventional pharmaceutical medicines is a prime factor driving the global naturopathy therapies market. Moreover, rise in prevalence of patients who might not find relief for their chronic condition adopt the naturopathy treatment. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) documented that yoga showed higher efficiency to people who had lower back pain. Practicing yoga not only reduces lower back pain, it also helps in decreasing neck pain, headaches, arthritis, and other conditions.

Market Restraint

Although naturopathy therapies have shown efficiency in treating patients with chronic pain, arthritis, depression, cholesterol, and insomnia, but some of these practices are not approved by the regulatory bodies. So, lack of approved clinical support can hinder the market growth as regulatory bodies from developed regions restrict the usage of these medicines and therapies.

North America Expected to Grow at Significant Pace

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, the U.S., around 38% of adults and 12% of children were found using alternative and complementary health care services such as naturopathy. Common causes of using alternative and complementary health care services in the U.S. are back pain, chest cold, and other abnormalities (joint pain, arthritis, depression, stomach problem, migraine, insomnia, etc.) Furthermore, the NCCIH documented that people in the U.S. spend almost 30% of the expenditure on complementary practitioner visits compared to conventional physician visits.

