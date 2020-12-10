Cheshire Media

Pharmacy Automation Market Growth, Industry Outlook, Demand, Keyplayer Analysis and Opportunity 2020-2025

ByAnderson Elena

pharmacy automation

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Global Pharmacy Automation Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.

Pharmacy automation is a process that involves the use of mechanized systems for managing and digitalizing various medical and healthcare workflow processes. The use of these systems is associated with streamlining regular tasks and centralizing or decentralizing automated dispensing, packing and labeling. Their employment aids in reducing dispensing errors, minimizing human intervention and monitoring usage patterns of various controlled drugs. Apart from this, they are used for the automation of compound preparation, prescription management, tablet counting, customer database updating and inventory management.

Global Pharmacy Automation Market Trends:

The global pharmacy automation market is primarily driven by the decentralization of pharmacies across the globe. The healthcare industry is extensively utilizing pharmacy automation, as it is highly flexible and improves overall stock management. The growing requirement for minimizing errors in various medical processes is further facilitating the uptake of these processes on a global level. Moreover, the rising occurrence of multiple chronic diseases, along with an increase in the geriatric population, has also necessitated the need for the installation of mechanized systems for efficient drug dispersal across pharmacies and hospitals. Continual technological advancements,

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Pharmacy Automation Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Application

Drug Dispensing and Packaging
Drug Storage
Inventory Management

Market Breakup by End-User

Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide include Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX), Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX), Capsa Healthcare, Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), Kirby Lester LLC, KUKA AG, McKesson Corporation , Omnicell Technologies, RxSafe LLC, Scriptpro LLC, Swisslog Holding AG, Takazono Corp., TCGRx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions, Yuyama Co. Ltd., etc.

