Veterinary rapid diagnostic test is medical diagnostic test that is quick and easy to perform. Veterinary rapid diagnostic test is more accurate than presumptive diagnosis and can be used at home. Veterinary rapid diagnostic test gives result in about 15 minutes so that the treatment can be given immediately without waiting for the microscopic results. Veterinary rapid diagnostic test does not require any expensive or complicated equipment. People can learn to use rapid diagnostic test for their pet within hours. There are different type o veterinary rapid diagnostic test available depending upon the type of antigens. Veterinary rapid diagnostic test is used at present after replacing the old microscopy and clinical and presumptive diagnosis. Veterinary rapid diagnostic test are cost effective and accurate rapid point of care diagnostic test. Veterinary rapid diagnostic test provide rapid tests for pets and livestock of all size. Veterinary rapid diagnostic test offers test kits for several viruses such as canine and feline heartworm, rabies, canine distemper virus, feline leukemia virus, swine and avian influenza. Veterinary rapid diagnostic test take 5-10 minutes with no refrigeration necessary and high accuracy with low cost per test. Veterinary rapid diagnostic test products are complex due to difficulty in manufacturing. Most of the rapid assay, livestock and poultry diagnostic products are biologic products which require materials from living organisms. Veterinary rapid diagnostic test can be damaged by heat and humidity so the test kit should not be removed from the sealed packets until used right before the use. The veterinary rapid diagnostic test kits may give invalid results due to the damage caused by heat and humidity.

Veterinary rapid diagnostic test has potential application in the diagnosis and management of animal’s disease which increase the growth of the overall global veterinary rapid diagnostic market. Rising healthcare expenditure, rise in pet adoption rate, growth in the demand of animal product and increasing number of veterinary practitioners are the major factors which will drive the overall veterinary rapid diagnostic test market. Lack of awareness among the pet owners for the use

The global market for veterinary rapid diagnostic test is segmented on basis of test kits, end user and geography

Segmentation by test kits Canine test kits Feline test kits Livestock test kits

Segmentation by End User Reference laboratories Veterinary hospitals Clinics



On the basis of geography, global Veterinary Rapid Diagnostic Tests Market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America market is driven due to growing number of livestock and companion animals, rise in pet ownership and rise in the animal’s health expenditure, increase in the number of zoonotic disease. Asia pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period in the veterinary rapid diagnostic test market due to increase in the awareness among the people and technological development of sensitive veterinary rapid diagnostic kits.

Some of the key players present in Global contraceptive gel market are Dutch Diagnostics BV, Fassisi, Zoetis, Abaxis, CorisBioconcept, BioNote Inc. SafePath Laboratories, LLC, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. LifeAssays AB, Biosynex Group, NTBIO Diagnostics Inc. among others.

