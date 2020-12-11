Aerosol Treatment Market: Introduction

Aerosol is a system in which fine solid or liquid droplets are suspended in another gas, which are present in the colloidal form. Aerosol is used to dispense medication in the form of mist droplets. After inhaling, drug droplets pass through the mouth into the bronchi, further directly into the alveoli. Since aerosol treatment directly delivers the medication into the lower airways, it is one of most effective method to treat respiratory conditions. Aerosol treatment is used for various kinds of indications such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and infectious illnesses like pneumonia, which are regarded as chronic respiratory conditions. As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 16 million people suffer from COPD, and it is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. As per CDC, in the last decade, the prevalence of asthma in the U.S. has increased by 15%.

Globally, the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions such as COPD, asthma, and pneumonia are expected to propel the growth of the aerosol treatment market. The main advantage of aerosol treatment is the usage of smaller doses, giving rapid response with minimal side effects. The diversified use of aerosol treatment to treat different indications along with additional therapeutic effects are driving the growth of the aerosol treatment market. Aerosol treatment directly delivers medication into the airways and alveoli, which enhances the therapeutic efficacy in a comparatively less time. This factor is also fuelling the growth of the aerosol treatment market. Aerosol treatment is largely found to be safe and effective in different conditions, which helps improve the reliability factor for patients, further driving the growth of aerosol treatment market.

Different kinds of aerosol treatments are available, such as nebulizers and pressurized metered dose inhalers. Pressurized metered dose inhalers deliver a measured dose of medication in a single spray, which makes it easy for patients to take their desired therapeutic doses with ease of use, further driving the growth of the aerosol treatment market. In critical care like asthma, where breathing becomes difficult, sometimes, an instant remedy is required. Aerosol treatment gives instant relief, and hence, is widely preferred among patients suffering from asthma, significantly contributing to the growth of the aerosol treatment market. On the other hand, a few reported adverse cases of oral candidiasis in patients who use aerosol treatment may hamper the growth of the market.

Aerosol Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global aerosol treatment market is classified on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the aerosol treatment market is segmented as:

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)

Nebulizers

Based on distribution channel, the aerosol treatment market is segment as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Clinics

Others

The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global aerosol treatment market. The global aerosol treatment market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the metered dose inhalers segment is expected to dominate the aerosol treatment market, due to higher ease of use and automatic delivery of measured therapeutic doses. By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the aerosol treatment market, due to higher patient convenience. Manufacturers in the aerosol treatment market are focusing on developing aerosols for different kinds of diseases, where they can impart the desired therapeutic effect.

Aerosol Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to be the most lucrative aerosol treatment market, owing to the high prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions. Europe is expected to be the second-most lucrative aerosol treatment market, due to higher adoption rates. Asia Pacific is an emerging aerosol treatment market, due to emerging economies like India and China with vast populations and increasing incidences of respiratory conditions. Latin America, followed by MEA, are the least lucrative aerosol treatment markets, due to the least adoption of aerosols for the treatment of respiratory conditions.

Key participants operating in the aerosol treatment market are ,

Cipla

Teva

Vidal Vademecum Spain

Arab Drug Company

Socopharm Laboratory

Takeda

Covis Pharma

Hycomed

