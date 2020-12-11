Gingival Retraction Cords Market: Introduction

A gingival retraction cord is a specific instrument that is used for the displacement of the gingival tissue. A gingival retraction cord is used regarding the teeth in the preparation of a dental crown or a bridge procedure. Gingival retraction cords are biocompatible and are made of non-toxic material, which can be applied and removed easily. Gingival retraction cords absorb blood, crevicular fluids, and medicaments during a procedure, and do not cause harm to the supporting tissue. A gingival retraction cord pushes the gum tissue away from the prepared tooth margin in order to create an accurate teeth impression. An accurate impression can only be obtained when the gingival tissue is managed properly. A gingival retraction cord is considered to be one of the most tools for the displacement of the gingival tissue. Based on the depth of the gingival sulcus and different clinical situations, a gingival retraction cord is used, as there is no standardization of the size of these cords. However, these cords are usually available as color-coded or can be distinguished based on their diameter.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24964

Gingival retraction cords can be classified as braided, knitted, and twisted. Braided gingival retraction cords are tightly weaved and easily placed in the gingival sulcus. They are good absorbents and push out the sulcus from one point when greater pressure is applied. Knitted gingival retraction cords have interlocking loops which passively bend and shape the cord at the time of placement in the gingival sulcus. They have the tendency to compress and compensate during the placement. While using a knitted cord, a non-serrated and smoother instrument is used to avoid the loosening of the cord. Twisted gingival retraction cords basically have the tendency of fraying and twisting during placement in the sulcus. Twisted cords are not used as often compared to braided and knitted cords. Gingival retraction cords are soaked either in a hemostatic chemical or water before use. Then, they are placed around the gum line for the impressions.

Gingival retraction is considered to be the fastest growing market in the dentistry industry. There are different types of gingival retraction procedures available that are frequently used in combination, such as mechanical, chemical, and surgical. The most widely used technique is the mechanical form of retraction, i.e. gingival retraction cords. Gingival retraction cords are a fast, effective, and safe procedure as compared to electrosurgery and rotatory gingival curettage techniques. The procedure involving a gingival retraction cord is cheaper and offers a fast retraction method. The gingival retraction cord procedure uses either a single cord or double cord technique for placement in the gingival sulcus. In the double cord technique, cords of two different sizes are used to ensure a precise impression according to the width of the teeth. The double gingival retraction cord technique is considered to be the safest and most effective technique. A single gingival retraction cord is placed in the sulcus in the single cord technique.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/24964

Gingival Retraction Cords Market: Segmentation

The global market for gingival retraction cords is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Segmentation by Product Type Braided Cords Knitted Cords Twisted Cords Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others



Gingival displacement has become one of the most popular procedure, and the gingival retraction cord is considered to be mostly preferred technique. In low and middle income countries, oral health is considered as a low health priority, as such, increasing the prevalence of oral health issues. However, rising awareness, oral health insurance coverage, improving access to dental services, and the introduction of new technologies are boosting the gingival retraction cords market. The gingival retraction cord technique requires expertise, as the procedure is pretty sensitive. Difficulty in the placement of the gingival retraction cord can cause discomfort to the patient, gingival bleeding, and root sensitivity. Lack of expertise in this field acts as a retrain for the growth of the gingival retraction cords market. Also, the introduction of new techniques such as cordless gingival retraction, which claims to be a less invasive technique, less time consuming, and provides high patient comfort, can affect the growth of the gingival retraction cords market.

Gingival Retraction Cords Market: Regional Outlook

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

The North American gingival retraction cords market is expected to register the maximum market share in the global market, followed by Europe, due to increased spending and health coverage on oral health, and improving access to dental services. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and is projected to be a profitable market for new emerging players in the gingival retraction cords market. However, the markets for gingival retraction cords in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to experience stagnant growth over the forecast period, due to less awareness related to oral health.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/24964

Gingival Retraction Cords Market: Participants

Examples of some of the key players present in the gingival retraction cords market are ,

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Pascal International, Inc.

Sultan Healthcare

Premier Dental Products Company

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Naved Beg

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com