Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market: Overview

Dehydration monitoring systems are a group of healthcare or medical devices, notably wearable, used in physiological monitoring of presence of water in human bodies. Incorporation of array of sensors has enabled manufacturers to develop unobtrusive devices. A number of wearable hydration monitoring systems have seemingly gathered steam, and has shaped the expanding contours of dehydration monitoring systems market. Lack of hydration for prolonged periods is associated with brain function and memory loss. Strides in wearable sensor systems have helped the dehydration monitoring systems market evolve continuously in the last decade.

The vast spectrum of sensors in the market include biomedical sensors, wireless chemical sensors, and optical sensor systems. Two key end user segments that will impact revenue in the dehydration monitoring systems market are athletes and geriatric population.

The study on the dehydration monitoring systems market provides readers scrutiny of major demand drivers and opportunities, strategic landscape of players, and new technological avenues. The assessment offers businesses insight into the prevailing direction of research and development.

Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Smart wearables have been trending in healthcare industry as a key enabler of smart monitoring systems. Software developers look to leverage wearable in facilitating care for patients in different settings such as in hospitals, care homes, and assisted living. This is bellwether for new avenues in the dehydration monitoring systems market.

A startup focusing on the U.K. market Aquarate has been gearing its efforts in developing unobtrusive and functional systems for preventing hydration-related illnesses. The company has recently unveiled the AQi System, dehydration monitoring system, can be used by clinicians and caregivers in tracking fluid consumption for patients on daily basis.

Some of the prominent players in the dehydration monitoring systems market are Echo Labs, LVL Technologies, Inc., Bitome Inc., and Kenzen, Inc.

Several other wearable developers will test their revenue potential in the dehydration monitoring systems market by ceaseless testing new prototypes of smart hydration monitoring. Most of them will harp on automation features for making the work of caregivers easier. Another company Nix is bolstering its product portfolio by harnessing advances in material sciences for developing dehydration monitoring systems for athletes. The company is expected to see new avenues by leveraging the expertise of physiologists and cutting-edge sensors.

Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market: Key Trends

The drive for dehydration monitoring systems market has stemmed from the role of smart medical sensors in preventing morbidities of serious illnesses caused due to lack of hydration. In wide range of patient populations, wearable has been imparting strides to the expansion of new market opportunities. The increasing interest of sports industry is expanding the horizon for manufacturers in the dehydration monitoring systems market. Advances in sensors, especially in biological and chemical sensors, will reinforce demand among all end users.

Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market: Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are some of the key regional markets for dehydration monitoring systems. Of these, Europe and North America has seen rapidly expanding opportunities for dehydration monitoring systems manufacturers over the years. Countries in the regions have witnessed substantial application of wearable sensors for preventing dehydration. Further, medical researchers are relentlessly trying to test new engineering technologies for expanding the use of dehydration monitoring system in pediatric care and elderly patients.

In recent years, Asia Pacific is a lucrative market. Nevertheless, rise in demand is gradual, reason having to do with low awareness of non-invasive dehydration monitoring technologies and their benefits.

