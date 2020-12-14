Bronchopulmonary dysplasia or BPD is a serious lung disease that primarily occurs in premature infants with low birth weight and to those who have needed mechanical ventilation for the treatment of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS). Bronchopulmonary dysplasia generally affects those infants who are born more than 10 weeks before their due dates coupled with breathing problems and weight less than 2 pounds at the time of their birth.

Various symptoms associated with bronchopulmonary dysplasia are as follows:

Rapid and shallow breathing

Grunting respiration

Flaring of the nostrils

Increased respiratory effort

Tachycardia

Sharp pulling in the chest

Based on the diagnosis, the bronchopulmonary dysplasia market can be segmented as follows:

Laboratory tests: Various laboratory tests are used to diagnose bronchopulmonary dysplasia such as blood tests, pulmonary function tests and arterial blood gas(ABG) levels

Imaging tests: To evaluate infants with suspected bronchopulmonary dysplasia, the imaging studies that are used are chest radiography, chest computed tomography scanning, chest magnetic resonance imaging and echocardiography.

Based on the treatments and mediations, the bronchopulmonary dysplasia market can be segmented as follows:

Surfactant Replacement Therapy: The infants who suffer from bronchopulmonary dysplasia are given surfactant through a breathing tube. Surfactants are administered until the lungs start to make the substance on their own.

Oxygen Therapy: Infants with severe breathing problems are given oxygen therapy through a ventilator or NCPAP machine, i.e., nasal continuous positive airway pressure. This therapy ensures that there is a sufficient supply of oxygen to the infant in order to breathe effectively.

Supportive Therapy: Supportive therapy helps the premature infants to meet their basic needs of nutrition and protection. For instance, use of incubator to keep the baby warm, and fluids and nutrients intake through needles inserted into the needle’s veins.

Other treatments: Other treatments include drugs and therapeutics to cure bronchopulmonary dysplasia. Example, surfaxin (lucinactant), which was approved in March, 2012 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of infant bronchopulmonary dysplasia.

Based on geography, the bronchopulmonary dysplasia market can be segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Out of these regions, North America dominates the bronchopulmonary dysplasia market followed by Europe. The prime reasons which have contributed towards the growth of this market in these regions are high prevalence of respiratory disorders in infants and increasing genetic problems associated with lung development. According to a survey, neonatal respiratory distress syndrome which is an outcome of bronchopulmonary dysplasia in neonates is estimated to affect around 20,000-30,000 infants each year in the United States. Asia Pacific is one of the most lucrative ventures for the growth of bronchopulmonary dysplasia market as it is constantly developing at a rapid pace. The major factors which will propel the growth of this market in Asia Pacific are high birth rate, increasing awareness related to the complications of bronchopulmonary dysplasia in infants and increasing pregnancy-induced hypertension due to malnutrition. Moreover, increasing incidences of premature labor and high-risk pregnancy in mothers would drive the Asian market towards future growth.

Various pharmaceutical companies are developing novel drugs for the treatment of bronchopulmonary dysplasia. Some of the top companies operating in the market are Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, Discovery Laboratories, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, MediPost Co., Ltd., Ikaria, Inc., Clarassance, Inc., Syntrix Biosystems, Inc. and others.

