Self-expanding peripheral vascular stents are designed using a specific material such as stainless steel and nitinol which self expands when positioned in the peripheral vessels. The self-expanding peripheral vascular stents are used in the peripheral vascular diseases. These stents are widely used for the long lesions and tortuous vessels and the areas where the external forces concerned owing to the higher flexibility and larger lengths of the stents. The study of several materials in the self-expanding stents are expected to create opportunity for the growth of self-expanding peripheral vascular stents market during the forecast period.

The global market for self-expanding peripheral vascular stents is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to high incidence and increase diagnosis rate of peripheral vascular disease. Increasing incidence of cardiac disorders, lifestyle changes and rise in smoking population are the factors which are anticipated to boost the growth of global self-expanding vascular stents market. Howerver, high cost is anticipated to remain the major restraint for the growth of global self-expanding peripheral vascular stents market.

The global market for self-expanding peripheral vascular stents market is segmented on basis of material, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Material Elgiloy Nitinol Stents Laser-cut stents Braided stents Coil stents

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Self-expanding stents can have advantage in longer occlusive lesions, where percutaneous transluminal angioplasty and balloon-expandable stents are associated with higher rates of re-stenosis and failure. The adoption rate of nitinol stents is high as compared to that of stainless steel stents and is estimated to be the fastest growing segment.

Geographically, global self-expanding peripheral vascular stents market is segmented into five regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global self-expanding peripheral vascular stents market owing to comparatively high prevalence of the peripheral vascular diseases in the region. The developing nations in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa are expected to hold huge potential for growth in the global self-expanding peripheral vascular stents market, due to adoption of new technology and development in healthcare infrastructure

Some of the key market players in the global self-expanding peripheral vascular stents market are MicroVention, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronic NeuroNetwork, LLC, Medtronic, Alvimedica, Vascular Solutions, Inc. Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Bard Peripheral

