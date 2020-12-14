Lassa fever (LF) is a potentially lethal disease that affects thousands of people in endemic areas of the Middle East & Africa. Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by infection of the single-stranded RNA arenavirus, with delayed cellular immunity or fulminant viraemia characteristic. Lassa fever virus is transmitted to the human body via exposure to rat excreta, the blood of the rat, contaminated food and water, and rats used as food. Multimammate rat is a natural host for the Lassa fever virus which breeds frequently and is distributed widely throughout West, Central, and East Africa. They are the common rodents in tropical Africa, and they are found predominately in rural areas and dwellings more often than surrounding countryside. Lassa fever virus is found in urban settings where the level of hygiene is low. Ribavirin, an antiviral drug, has been used with success in Lassa fever treatment.

Lassa fever treatment market is expected to show significant growth due to rising prevalence of Lassa fever, the government initiative, and world health program are growth driving factors for Lassa Fever Treatment market. For instance, UNICEF in Benin is scaling up the emergency response to help prevent further spread of Lassa fever disease and support the affected people. Multidisciplinary research and development activities for innovation of novel drug and improvement of rapid immunodiagnostics Kits in order to increase in efficacy of current treatment options for Lassa fever continues toward saving lives are also driving factor for the Lassa fever market during the forecasted period. However, difficulty to diagnose patients based on clinical presentation, the dearth of skilled professional and poor healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries may hamper the growth of Lassa fever treatment market during the forecast period.

The global market for Lassa Fever Treatment is segmented by dosage form, distribution channel, and geography:

Based on the dosage form, Lassa fever treatment market is segmented into following: Ribavirin Tablets Ribavirin Inhalation solution Ribavirin Oral solution

Based on distribution channel, Lassa fever treatment market is segmented into following: Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacies E-commerce Pharmacies

Based on Geography, Lassa fever treatment market is segmented into following: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa



Global Lassa fever treatment market is expected to witness significant growth due to the emergence of 100,000 to 300,000 estimated number of Lassa fever cases in West Africa each year, with approximately 5,000 deaths. The prevalence of Lassa fever disease is increasing, which affect the majority of the population in that region. According to World health organization, approximately 10%-15% Lassa fever affected people admitted to hospital every year in areas of Sierra Leone and Liberia. Pharmaceutical companies and scientist are continuously involved in research and development activities such as the development of vaccines, close to patient diagnostic test are in late stage of assessment, candidate drugs are in early stages of testing, etc. Promising revenue growth considered for the Lassa fever treatment market in the forecasted period due to the introduction of novel Lassa fever treatment product which expected to launch in near future.

Depending on geography, global Lassa fever treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The Middle East & Africa will continue to dominate the global Lassa fever treatment market in term of revenue owing to increasing number of Lassa fever cases. West Africa is dominated in the Middle East & Africa Lassa fever treatment market during the forecast period, due to the large patient pool. Furthermore, rising disease incidences in emerging countries are expected to prove favorable for the growth of the Lassa Fever Treatment market

The key market players in the global Lassa fever treatment market include,

Zydus Pharmaceuticals

Valeant pharmaceuticals international

F. Hoffmann La Roche AG

Sandoz Inc. (Novartis AG)

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Three Rivers Pharmaceuticals LLC

Schering-Plough Research Institute

The key player indulges in strategic initiatives such as collaboration, acquisition & merger and product launch in the recent years.

