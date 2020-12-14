Surgical chisels are general instruments used in surgical procedures, mostly used in orthopedic conditions. The main motive behind the working of a surgical chisel is to provide similar support. Surgical chisels are designed in a certain way that they provide support to the bone during an orthopedic surgical procedure. It is a typical instrument, which is generally a hand-held device that comes in various sizes to comfort the patient and the surgeon using it. It is a manual instrument which has a general straight or curved blade, and often comes with other techniques involved like rounded edge or ‘V’ edge. It also consists of a beveled cutting edge for certain applications and a supporting handle to control it in a better posture.

The global surgical chisels market is expected to see quality growth in the near future, due to the increase in use and entry of new product launches. An encouraging sign can be observed in the market with changing orthopedic trends. The number of reported trauma cases on a yearly basis has also been on the rise, which is increasing the use of chisels in surgeries. The expansion of the market for surgical chisels is driven by the susceptible population who go through surgeries and routine healthcare procedures involving surgical chisels, different novel methods in surgical chisel types, and a rise in the reported cases coming to the facilities for treatment. Factors such as alternative approaches to carry out these procedures could hamper the growth of the surgical chisels market in the near future.

The global market for surgical chisels is segmented on basis of product, application, end user, and geography.

Surgical Chisels Market: Segment by Product Type

Straight

Curved

Others

Surgical Chisels Market: Segment by Application

Bone

General

Surgical Chisels Market: Segment by End User

Hospitals

ASCs

Specialty Clinics

The global surgical chisels market is segmented by product type, application type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the global surgical chisels market is segmented into straight shape, curved shaped, and others. The others segment includes different surgical chisels which are used for different applications, and are manufactured accordingly. Based on application type, the market is segmented into bone application and general application, where bone chisels are more common, as this is a general instrument in such procedures. Based on end user, the surgical chisels market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment is the highest gaining segment as compared to the other two segments, due to the number of patients registered in these institutions who are in need of a surgery.

On the basis of regional presence, the global surgical chisels market is segmented into six key regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the surgical chisels market due to the presence of leading manufacturers in the region. Manufacturers are targeting developed markets due to the high incidences of methods that involve surgical chisels in the region. Western Europe is the second leading market for surgical chisels, due to the healthcare infrastructure in the region supporting the need for such techniques. Supporting factors are likely to drive the market growth of the surgical chisels market during the forecast period, globally.

Some of the major players in the surgical chisels market are ,

Zimmer Biomet

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Ambler Surgical

Elite Medical

SurgiDental Instruments & Supplies

STILLE

