Swine diseases treatments help in improving health, increase production of livestock and prevent transmission of diseases among animals in a cost effective manner. Swine diseases treatments is the most lucrative product segment of focus for veterinary drug manufacturers. Growing awareness on animal health with early disease detection and preventive medicines will be responsible for rapid growth of swine diseases treatment market. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as swine influenza and porcine parvovirus will increase the demand for swine diseases treatment in the global market. Due to preventive nature of veterinary healthcare, the swine diseases treatment market is estimated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

The global swine diseases treatment market is driven by factors such as rapid changing pattern of diseases among the animals. Technological innovations with increasing production of drugs and vaccines will propel the growth of swine diseases treatment market. The growing awareness among the people about animal health and rise in invest by government bodies for veterinary treatment will boost the growth of swine diseases treatment market. Increasing prevalence of porcine diseases such as swine influenza will also show a dramatic growth for swine diseases treatment market. Rising cost for storage & maintenance of vaccines and also the economic slowdown will restraint he growth of swine diseases treatment market. Increasing adoption of vegetarian food owing to increased risk for obesity by consumption of livestock food will also slow down the growth of swine diseases treatment market.

The global swine diseases treatment market is classified on the basis of disease type, treatment type, and distribution channel.

Based on disease type, swine diseases treatment market is segmented into following

Exudative dermatitis

Coccidiosis

Respiratory diseases

Swine dysentery

Mastitis

Porcine parvovirus

Based on treatment type, swine diseases treatment market is segmented into following

Drugs Anti-infective Agents Antibiotics Corticosteroids Anti-inflammatory Agents

Vaccines

Based on distribution channel, swine diseases treatment market is segmented into following

Private Veterinary Hospitals

Private veterinary pharmacies

Government veterinary clinics

Others

The swine diseases treatment market is expected show remarkable growth over the forecast period due to increasing consumption of livestock food. The swine diseases treatment market is expected to classified on the basis of disease type, treatment type and distribution channel. On the basis of disease type, the swine diseases treatment market is segmented as exudative dermatitis, coccidiosis, respiratory diseases, swine dysentery, mastitis, porcine parvovirus. Exudative dermatitis and Coccidiosis hold maximum market share for the swine diseases treatment market by disease type. On the basis of treatment type the swine diseases treatment market is classified is drugs and vaccines. Drug treatment segment is expected to dominate the market share for swine diseases treatment market over the forecast period. Among all distribution channel, private veterinary hospitals segment is expected to show faster growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, global swine diseases treatment market is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Europe is account for highest share for swine diseases treatment market which is followed by North America owing to high consumption of livestock food. Europe and North America is estimated to share more than 60% of swine diseases treatment market share. However Asia Pacific region is expected show remarkable growth over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region China and India will dominate the swine diseases treatment market. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also least lucrative market owing to less investment by government and veterinary treatment.

Some of the major players across the value chain of swine diseases treatment market are Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco, Zoetis, Inc., Merck Animal Health, Ceva Sante Animale, Ashish LifeSciences Ltd., Cipla Pharmaceuticals.

