Single molecule sequencing is a method of DNA sequencing using the zero-mode waveguide i.e. which can travel through the very small volume of the single nucleotide. The basic DNA sequencing technique has been useful to diagnose various diseases such genetic diseases which may be transmitted from one generation to other. The single molecule sequencing is advanced version of the DNA sequencing which also provide better insights about the genomics study which could be used for various diagnostic as well as therapeutic purposes. The single molecule sequencing enables to perform DNA sequencing, targeted sequencing,

RNA sequencing, whole genome sequencing and various other applications. Various DNA sequencing methods are developed since 1990 and rapidly evolving sequencing methods helping to increase the preciseness of the technique as well as decreasing the cost of sequencing. The cost of genome sequencing was about $100 million in 2001 which shrank to about $10,000 by end of 2011 which has resulted in the increased adoption of the sequencing technique for various diagnostic procedures.

Globally increasing prevalence as well as incidence of the genetic disorders expected to drive the growth of the single molecule sequencing market. The genome sequencing is otherwise time consuming, expensive and complex process at the same time but due to continuous innovation in the sequencing techniques the methods such as single molecule sequencing has decreased the time, expense and complexity of the sequencing tremendously which in turn expected to drive the growth of the single molecule sequencing market. The zero-mode waveguide further makes the long length genomic sequencing easier, real-time, increased accuracy which makes the decision making easier for the various scientists, healthcare professionals. The cause of the rare diseases which are genetically transmitted often remains unknown which leads to no cure for these diseases, improved diagnostic methods in genomics expected to enhance the understanding of the rare disease which can help to develop the possible treatment option driving the growth of the single molecule sequencing market. The extensive research from industry’s big players around the study of genomics further expected to drive the growth of the single molecule sequencing market. Whereas, limited skilled workforce in the genomics as well as limited penetration of these devices across the globe may hamper the growth of the single molecule sequencing market.

The global single molecule sequencing market is segmented based on the application, end user and region.

By application, the global single molecule sequencing market is segmented as:

DNA Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Epigenetics

Whole Genome Sequencing

Others

By end user, the global single molecule sequencing market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

The global single molecule sequencing market is expected to be driven by the increasing research and development activities coupled with increasing adoption in the developing world. By application, the global single molecule sequencing market is expected to be dominated by the DNA sequencing due to higher adoption of the technique for the diagnosis. By the end user diagnostic laboratories expected to be the highest revenue generating segment in the single molecule sequencing market due to higher number of procedure performed.

North America expected to dominate the global single molecule sequencing market due to higher number of diagnostic procedures in the region. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative single molecule sequencing market due to increasing adoption of the single molecule sequencing in the region. Asia-Pacific is the emerging single molecule sequencing market due to increasing R & D in the region coupled with rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. Latin America single molecule sequencing market is expected to witness gradual growth due to steadily increasing number of diagnostic procedures. MEA is expected to be least lucrative single molecule sequencing market due to least product penetration in the region.

The key participants operating in the global single molecule sequencing market are:

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

SeqLL

LLC

Helicos BioSciences

