How to watch Super Bowl 2021: Live stream Super Bowl LV without cable tonight. The biggest NFL game of the year, Super Bowl 2021, is set to take place todah in Tampa, Florida. This year the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whether you are attending a party, planning to stay home, or will be traveling (safely), one thing you may be wondering is how to watch the Super Bowl 2021 live stream. Well, there are a lot of different ways, and a lot to know about the ways to stream the Super Bowl live online.

Whether you care about football or not, there is a whole lot to enjoy about the Super Bowl. From the epic Super Bowl half-time performances to the amazing commercials that will debut, you are going to want to find a way to stream it live. Luckily, it doesn’t matter very much where in the world you are located, it’s pretty easy to find a way to tune in and watch the Super Bowl online for free.

Use a VPN to watch Super Bowl 2021

A Virtual Private Network, or VPN, can be used for a number of things these days. Sure, one of the key advantages to using one is that it keeps your browsing data secure, but it can also help you watch content that you may not normally have access to.

Our favorite VPN provider is ExpressVPN. From strong security to fast speeds and great prices, there is a lot to like about the company. You can use the VPN on a variety of your devices, like phone, tablet, PC, and more, all at the same time. For a limited time, ExpressVPN is offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, 3 months free, and a 49% discount when signing up for the annual plan.

https://tristateobserver.com/top-stories/198636/super-bowl-2021-live-stream-how-to-watch-super-bowl-lv-online/

You’ll want to take a few minutes now to get things set up on your devices. Installing the VPN isn’t hard, but you won’t want to be configuring things just minutes before the kick-off. Whether you are in the U.S. and are looking for another streaming option, or an area where you can’t find a reliable way to stream it, a VPN is a perfect choice.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to live stream the Super Bowl for free. Get going with this great offer, and then continue using it for all the additional security benefits after the Super Bowl has ended.

See latest price at ExpressVPN

Having difficulty finding a reliable free live stream of the Super Bowl? Connect your new VPN to a UK location, any of them will work, and as soon as you do your device will show a UK IP address. After this, navigate to TVPlayer.com and you’re set. TVPlayer.com is a free, legal online streaming service in the UK. It doesn’t offer any commercials, so you won’t see the new ads, but you do get a commercial-free experience for the game, which is great for many. TVPlayer also has a free DVR service, so you can record it now, and watch it later.

What channel is the Super Bowl on this year?

It changes each year, but this year CBS has exclusive rights to the Super Bowl broadcast. This means that you’ll be able to find the game on your local CBS affiliate network, as well as via the CBS apps on your phone, tablet, TV, and more.

Super Bowl 2020 was broadcasted by Fox.

Super Bowl 2021 live stream without cable

You’ll need to check your local area to see which (if any) streaming provider offers CBS for you. Since contracts differ by market, we aren’t able to pinpoint which service will work best for you. There are a few that may work for everyone and some that won’t work except for in a few select areas. Here’s where to look for a live stream of the Super Bowl:

Hulu Live TV Local Channel Search

FuboTV Local Channel Search

Sling TV Local Channel Search

AT&T Now Local Channel Search

YouTube TV Local Channel Search

Some of these even offer free trials, so once you confirm that the program will be available in your local market you can strategically sign up for a trial to watch the game without even paying anything out of pocket.

How to stream Super Bowl 2021 for FREE in the U.S.

CBS has confirmed that it will be offering a completely free online stream of the game on CBSsports for anyone located in the United States. You’ll be able to use the browser on your phone, laptop, tablet, and even TV to watch the game.

Follow along with CBS

You’ll be able to use the CBS All Access app on your PC, phone, or tablet to follow the game from wherever you may be when it starts. CBS All Access offers a library of over 10,000 episodes of current and past TV favorites, along with a Live Feed that showcases big sporting events in over 150 cities.

Aside from your mobile devices, you can also get CBS All Access set up on your Fire TV Stick, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Apple TV, and more. It is a paid service, though the company does offer a free 7-day trial. While you won’t be able to watch the whole game, you can follow along with commentary, updates, and more.

Can you use an OTA antenna to watch the Super Bowl?

One of the easiest ways to watch the Super Bowl will be via an OTA antenna and tuning in through your local CBS affiliate. This won’t work for everyone, so you’ll want to check out this handy map to see if that’s an option for you or not.

Once you confirm that you can receive a broadcast where you live, you’ll need to make sure you have an antenna that reaches how far the provider is away from you. From here, all you need is to scan your TV’s tuner to grab the channel, and then turn on the big game on Sunday! There are a lot of great options out there. You can order one from places like Amazon, Best Buy, and more, or just go into a local Walmart or Target and pick one up.

You will need to make sure your TV has a tuner built-in so that you can get this working. Look on the back of the TV for a coaxial input and you’ll be set.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 live stream in 4K

Unfortunately, this year you won’t be able to watch the Super Bowl in 4K. CBS does not offer many 4K streams and doesn’t want to take on the extra production for the big game.

In 2020, the Super Bowl was broadcasted in 4K for the first time, but this year we won’t be so lucky.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 online for free in the UK

The easiest option for those in the UK looking to watch the big game is BBC One. The company has streamed the big game for free for the past five years, and this time around is no different.

Since BBC One is broadcasting it, this means that you can also view it on the free BBC iPlayer app, which works on phones and tablets as well. Be sure to have all the apps installed and set up ahead of time so you don’t miss out on any of the game day action.

In addition to BBC One, Sky Sports will also be broadcasting the game for free. If you won’t be in the UK during the game, but prefer to watch local coverage of the event, remember to use a VPN to make that easier.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 live stream in Canada

Much like last year, and the previous few years, CTV/TSN is going to be your best bet in Canada. It’s the official broadcaster for the Super Bowl in Canada, and you’ll be able to watch it on your TV or mobile device using the CTV Go app. You’ll need to sign up for a subscription, which is $7.99 per month.

If you need another option in Canada, DAZN will be streaming the Super Bowl in Canada. It is also a subscription service, so you will have to pay the monthly rate, but DAZN offers a 30-day money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the service and there is a free trial available as well.Super Bowl 2021: When, where, and more

When is Super Bowl 2021?

Super Bowl 2021 takes place this weekend on Sunday, February 7. The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. This is the home stadium for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers normally, and has a capacity of nearly 66,000 people.

What time is kickoff for Super Bowl 2021?

The kickoff time for Super Bowl 2020 is 6:30pm ET. This is the same time it kicks off each year, though you can expect a few hours of pre-game information to be shown on TV ahead of the kickoff. Be sure to tune in starting at around 6pm if you’re interested in watching the National Anthem performance, seeing the coin flip, etc.

What teams are playing in Super Bowl 2021?

With all the championship games completed, we now know who will be battling it out during Super Bowl 2021. This year, we will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who will be playing at their home stadium.

Who is singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2021?

For the 2021 Super Bowl, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will be dueting the National Anthem ahead of the big game.

Who’s performing the half-time show at Super Bowl 2021?

This year, The Weeknd will be performing at the halftime show as the headliner. The three-time Grammy winner will be following steps of previous performers like Beyoncé, Coldplay, U2, Lady Gaga, and others.

What Super Bowl commercials will debut in 2021?

While it’s not exactly known which commercials will be showcased during the big game, you can expect to see all the big players bring some heat. Last year, we saw ads from Mint Mobile, Pepsi, Doritos, and more.

Who won the Super Bowl in 2020?

Last year’s big game was won by the Kansas City Chiefs, who played against the San Francisco 49ers. It was a higher-scoring game, with the final being 31 to 20 in favor of Kansas City.

Chiefs in Super Bowl 2021: Live updates, odds, kickoff time, live stream, Patrick Mahomes vs. Buccaneers

Chiefs fans: CBS Sports has you covered with live updates, real-time stats, highlights and more from Super Bowl LV

If you’re a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and you like to party, and there’s no bigger shindig than Super Bowl LV live on CBS. Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is fired up and ready to bring all the smoke to the cookout in Tampa, Florida. For a second consecutive season, Mahomes and coach Andy Reid have the Chiefs in position to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, but they’re hoping it won’t be as harrowing as it was last year when it took a fourth quarter rally to do away with the San Francisco 49ers.

Nevertheless, Kansas City will have its hands full with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Buccaneers as Mahomes seeks revenge for what happened at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game three years ago. It’s the first time Mahomes and Brady have squared off in the postseason since that gut-wrenching overtime loss, and it frames this game as a legacy contest — if nothing else.

It’s one of the best quarterback matchups the Super Bowl has ever seen, but Brady and the Bucs have their work cut out for them and then some because Mahomes is not from planet Earth and neither are his weapons. The Chiefs defense is nothing you’d want to meet in a dark alley. Gather the children and make sure your heart medicine is well stocked because this could be one for the ages.

For those Chiefs fans who are interested in wagering on Super Bowl LV, Kansas City enters as a 3-point favorite, according to William Hill Sportsbook. As for who our CBS Sports experts think will win, six of our eight are laying it with the favorites.