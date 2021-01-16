Space companies and agencies that conducted successful lunar missions continue to encourage more nations to develop and schedule space explorations to the Moon’s surface. The extraction of lunar resources such as rock and soil material from the lunar surface-initiated scientific research works. The study aims to help humanity ascertain life’s survival as humankind plans to establish a long-term settlement on the lunar surface. Despite the dust problem on the Moon, NASA facilitated space innovation contests to help the agency develop solutions to the menace that destroyed space equipment and spacecraft and resulted in inaccurate instrument readings. The development is part of NASA’s Artemis program to take humankind back to the lunar surface by 2024. State governments worldwide anticipate taking part in the space launch that follows the iconic Apollo 17 Lunar Landing mission inaugurated in 1972. NASA’s space program expects its lunar lander equipment from commercial space corporations before the spaceflight in 2024.

The United Arab Emirates aims to develop and deploy a miniature Moon rover by 2024. The space project is the latest strategy for its growth in space activity, setting a new pace towards its space ambitions. The 10-kilogram rover will hitch a space ride from a lander developed by a different space company and nation. Among the UAE’s options for a launch vehicle to carry the Moon-rover is NASA’s rocket and a lunar lander designed by SpaceX and Blue Origin. In the same year, the UAE scheduled its lunar mission that NASA’s Artemis project plans to launch a Moon landing mission. In the past decade, the United Arab Emirates inaugurated significantly few space missions, but the Moon rover promises to motivate the nation’s space industry to conduct more missions. The country’s plans to partner with pioneer companies to develop more space technologies that the state government can utilize.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the nation’s deputy president, and Dubai’s ruler, addressed a press conference on September 29 to unveil its plans to launch the Emirates Moon Mission. The space expedition will deliver a miniature Moon rover carrying instruments that the space agency anticipates to complement the Moon landing mission conducted by other state governments. Hamad Al Marzooqi, Emirates Moon Mission’s director, said that the UAE plans to increase its capabilities and space technologies. Hamad supervises the development of space technologies in at the country’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. During an interview on October 5, Hamad said that the mission plans to conduct enjoyable activities once on the lunar surface.

In conclusion, the lunar mission rover will deliver three scientific research instruments on the Moon’s surface.