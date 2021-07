Two weeks after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, dozens of men arrested by local police remain in detention facing no formal charges and with limited access to attorneys.

The legal limbo, made more uncertain by a “a state of siege” invoked after the July 7 killing, has left human rights groups concerned about a lack of due process for the detainees, and relatives of the men, who hail from Haiti, Colombia, and the Unites States, desperate for details.

In Colombia, families of the men, who make up the bulk of the 26 detained suspects, have banded together to raise funds for lawyers.

A Colombian “honorary consul” to Haiti was named in recent weeks, but senior officials from Bogota have delayed a visit to the country at the request of the government.

And the only information gleaned so far by the family of Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the Haitian-American doctor who police say orchestrated the assassination, is that the 63-year-old is still in good health after officials from the US State Department visited him earlier this month.

“It doesn’t look like he’s been beaten or anything, it looks like he’s in good health, but they’ve only seen him that one time,” said Steven Bross, a friend of Sanon who has spoken with his family in Florida. Due process rights for prisoners have long been weak in Haiti, where years of autocratic leadership have eroded the checks on power more familiar in developed countries. As authorities there urgently seek an explanation for the shocking and embarrassing assassination, the capabilities of the Haitian police have grown even greater. Vague provisions under the emergency order, which is set to expire this week, “seem to justify anything done in the context of the investigation,” said Brian Concannon, a board member at the Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti.

None of the men have made public appearances before a judge. It was not apparent that any had been provided legal counsel, either. Under Haitian law, prisoners can receive a court-appointed attorney, although they typically aren’t made available until late in a case, Concannon said. Asked repeatedly whether the suspects have access to legal representation, Haiti National Police spokeswoman Marie Michele Vernier said only that the men were in contact with their respective embassies. Abuse behind bars is common in Haiti — even under regular circumstances — although no allegations of physical mistreatment of the men have emerged to date. “Interrogatory torture is routine in run of the mill cases, so I would expect there’s an extremely high likelihood of that in this case, where the police are under a lot of pressure,” Concannon said. Twenty-six men have been detained since the assassination, Vernier told CNN Wednesday, including 18 Colombians, five Haitians and three US citizens. Their alleged roles vary, but most are not believed to be high-level architects of the plot. A number of Haitian police have also been detained in a separate administrative investigation, according to Haitian authorities. Haitian police say Sanon, who had mounted an above-board foray into politics in recent months, hired the Colombians and other men as “mercenaries” in an attempt to seize power in the country. The Colombians are believed to have operated in two groups: a larger group who thought they were hired as private security for Sanon, and a smaller group who knew of a “criminal” objective and were aware the bigger operation was a cover-up, Colombian President Ivan Duque said last week.