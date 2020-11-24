Precedence Research started a new study on the global Forklift market, providing forecast for the period 2020-2027. The study provides an analysis of the global Forklift industry for the period 2016-2027, wherein 2020 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2019 is considered as the base year.

According to Precedence Research, The Global Forklift Market size will reach USD 27.89 bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.02% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The study also includes key indicator assessment to define the potential growth prospects of the global market, along with forecast statistics regarding the progress of the market based on value (US$ million) and volume (tons). In the Forklift market study, lucrative opportunities are seen for Forklift. The report enumerates valuable insights to enable readers to make winning business decisions for the future growth of their businesses. The report sheds light on the significant factors that are constantly shaping the growth of the market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting the growth of the market are also incorporated in the report.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the Forklift market size in 2027?

Which region will remain most lucrative for the market growth?

Who are the major key players in the global market?

What is the market share comparison between different sources in this market?

What will be the growth rate of this market in 2027?

What are the recent trends in the market influencing manufacturers’ business strategies?

Which segments of the Forklift market will exhibit the most promising growth in the next five years?

Key indicators associated with the Forklift market have been evaluated thoroughly in the report. The study highlights vital market dynamics such as key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with opportunities in the global market. A comprehensive study on the supply chain of the global market has also been encompassed in the report.

Other key aspects laid down in this market include pricing strategy of the leading market players. Furthermore, forecast factors and forecast scenario of the market have been encompassed in the report to understand future prospects of the market.

The report also renders imperative numbers such as historical and forecast size of various segments of this market.

Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments have been delivered in the report. The Forklift market has been analyzed at both regional and country levels.

The research report provides an exhaustive evaluation on the structure of the market, in tandem with a dashboard view of all the leading companies profiled in the report. A company share analysis on this market players has also been presented in the report, apart from the footprint matrix on the profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map. In this market report, readers can avail a detailed taxonomy along with a comprehensive analysis on the competitive landscape. The study profiles incumbent companies as well as new entrants in the market, wherein, new product innovations and strategic initiatives of these players have been detailed.

Competition Landscape

The report has engulfed a chapter on the global Forklift market’s competitive landscape, which provides detailed analysis and insights on companies offering. Profiles of key companies, along with a strategic overview of their M&A and expansion plans across geographies, have been delivered in this chapter. This chapter is priceless for report readers, as its enables them in gauging their growth potential in the market and implement key strategies for extending their market reach. This chapter offers key recommendations for both new and existing market participants, enabling them to emerge sustainably and profitably. Intelligence on the market players has been delivered on the basis of their product overview, SWOT analysis, key developments, key financials and company overview. Occupancy of these market participants has been tracked by the report and portrayed via an intensity map.

Key Companies:

Various players operating in the global Forklift markets are –

Komatsu Ltd.

Hyster-Yale Material Handling Inc.

Mitsubishi Forklift Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd

Toyota Industries Corporation

KION Group AG

Anhui Heli Co. Ltd

Crown Equipment Corporation

Comblift Limited

Hubtex Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

Clark Material Handling Company

Hangcha Group Co. Ltd

Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corporation.

Manitou Group

Konecranes

Lonking Forklift Co.

Godgej & Boyce Group

Unicarriers Americas

Market Segmentation as below:

By Type

Counterbalanced

Side Loaders

Rough Terrain

Powered Pallets

Telescopic Handler

Others

By Propulsion

Gasoline

Diesel

Hybrid Electric

Electric

By Operation

Manual

Autonomous

By Class

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4

Class-5 & Above

By Application

Industrial

Logistics

Construction

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World

Research Methodology

A realistic methodology, along with a holistic approach makes the base for incisive insights provided in this market for the study evaluation period. The report comprises of detailed information on the growth prospects of this industry, along with riveting insights into the forecast assessment of the market.

Extensive primary and secondary research have been employed to garner incisive insights into the forecast study of this market. The research report has undergone through a cross-validation by in-house professionals to make the Forklift market report one-of-its-kind, with the highest credibility.

