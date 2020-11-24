Automatic Hand Dryer Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Automatic Hand Dryer Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Automatic Hand Dryer industry. Both established and new players in Automatic Hand Dryer industries can use the report to understand the Automatic Hand Dryer market.

Analysis of the Market: “

Automatic hand dryers are electric machines found in public bathrooms. They may either operate with the push of a button or automatically using a sensor. Hand washing is an important part of hygiene, and so an effective method of drying the hands is necessary.

The high growth rate due to the adoption in various end-use industries including hotels and restaurants, office buildings, educational institutes, shopping & commercial complex and multiplexes, railway station, and airports. The ecological and economic benefits offered by hand dryers are also anticipated to fuel the product adoption.

On the basis of product type, automatic hand dryers are categorized into hot hand dryer and jet hand dryer. Jet hand dryers accounted for 49.32% revenue share in 2017 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 16.5% over the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing installation at airports, hotels and restaurants, office buildings, and shopping complexes. The high cost associated with jet air as compared to hot air variants may hinder the product demand in the near future.

The hotel and restaurant end-use segment accounted for more than 60% of the overall market share in 2017, which is estimated to increase over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the hospitality industry on account of surge in the number of restaurants, pubs, and hotels paired with the increasing tourism activities worldwide.

The European hand dryers market is anticipated to be a major regional segment owing to the growing adoption of eco-friendly, hassle-free, and cost effective devices. This region accounted for over 34.6% of the overall revenue share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.6% over the forecast period. The demand in Asia-Pacific is estimated to show robust growth on account of the developing infrastructure in countries including China, India, and Thailand coupled with the increasing awareness of the benefits of using technologically advanced devices. This region accounted for over 29% of the overall revenue share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market

The global Automatic Hand Dryer market is valued at 537.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1453.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

”

Automatic Hand Dryer Market Breakdown by Types:

Hot Air Dryer

Jet Air Dryer

Automatic Hand Dryer Market Breakdown by Application:

Commercial Complex

Restaurants

Hospitals

Hotels

Others

Critical highlights covered in the Global Automatic Hand Dryer market include:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Automatic Hand Dryer market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

The information available in the Automatic Hand Dryer Market report is segmented for proper understanding. The Table of contents contains Market outline, Market characteristics, Market segmentation analysis, Market sizing, customer landscape & Regional landscape. For further improving the understand ability various exhibits (Tabular Data & Pie Charts) has also been used in the Automatic Hand Dryer Market report.

Reasons for Buy Automatic Hand Dryer Market Report: –

This report gives precise analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It gives progressive lookout of different factors driving or operating or regulating market growth.

It provides future growth on the basis of assessment of five-year forecast report.

It gives a technological growth map over time to recognize understand the industry growth rate.

The report helps in understanding the significant product components and their future.

In the end, Automatic Hand Dryer Industry report provides the main region, market conditions with the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. This report also Present new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

