In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

ROHM Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Microchip

Power Integrations

Vishay

Broadcom

Analog Devices

IXYS

Toshiba

Renesas

Powerex

Analysis of the Market:

A gate driver is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor such as an IGBT or power MOSFET. Gate drivers can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module. In essence, a gate driver consists of a level shifter in combination with an amplifier.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers in 2017.

In the industry, Infineon Technologies profits most in 2017 and recent years, while ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.27%, 13.48% and 9.42% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are five mainly types of MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers, including Single Channel Gate Drivers, Half-bridge Gate Drivers, Full Bridge Gate Drivers, Three Phase Gate Drivers and Others. And Half-bridge Gate Drivers is the main type for MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers, and the Half-bridge Gate Drivers reached a sales volume of approximately 232.77 M Unit in 2017, with 41.94% of global sales volume.

MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market

The global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market is valued at 1432 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2022.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert's opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

”

MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market Breakdown by Types:

Single Channel Gate Drivers

Half-bridge Gate Drivers

Full Bridge Gate Drivers

Three Phase Gate Drivers

Others

MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market Breakdown by Application:

Home Appliance

Automotive

Display & Lighting

Power Supply

Others

