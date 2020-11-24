Precedence Research started a new study on the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market, providing forecast for the period 2020-2027. The study provides an analysis of the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient industry for the period 2016-2027, wherein 2020 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2019 is considered as the base year.

According to Precedence Research, The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market size will reach USD 285.5 bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The study also includes key indicator assessment to define the potential growth prospects of the global market, along with forecast statistics regarding the progress of the market based on value (US$ million) and volume (tons). In the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market study, lucrative opportunities are seen for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient. The report enumerates valuable insights to enable readers to make winning business decisions for the future growth of their businesses. The report sheds light on the significant factors that are constantly shaping the growth of the market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting the growth of the market are also incorporated in the report.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market size in 2027?

Which region will remain most lucrative for the market growth?

Who are the major key players in the global market?

What is the market share comparison between different sources in this market?

What will be the growth rate of this market in 2027?

What are the recent trends in the market influencing manufacturers’ business strategies?

Which segments of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market will exhibit the most promising growth in the next five years?

Key indicators associated with the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market have been evaluated thoroughly in the report. The study highlights vital market dynamics such as key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with opportunities in the global market. A comprehensive study on the supply chain of the global market has also been encompassed in the report.

Other key aspects laid down in this market include pricing strategy of the leading market players. Furthermore, forecast factors and forecast scenario of the market have been encompassed in the report to understand future prospects of the market.

The report also renders imperative numbers such as historical and forecast size of various segments of this market.

Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments have been delivered in the report. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market has been analyzed at both regional and country levels.

The research report provides an exhaustive evaluation on the structure of the market, in tandem with a dashboard view of all the leading companies profiled in the report. A company share analysis on this market players has also been presented in the report, apart from the footprint matrix on the profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map. In this market report, readers can avail a detailed taxonomy along with a comprehensive analysis on the competitive landscape. The study profiles incumbent companies as well as new entrants in the market, wherein, new product innovations and strategic initiatives of these players have been detailed.

Competition Landscape

The report has engulfed a chapter on the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market’s competitive landscape, which provides detailed analysis and insights on companies offering. Profiles of key companies, along with a strategic overview of their M&A and expansion plans across geographies, have been delivered in this chapter. This chapter is priceless for report readers, as its enables them in gauging their growth potential in the market and implement key strategies for extending their market reach. This chapter offers key recommendations for both new and existing market participants, enabling them to emerge sustainably and profitably. Intelligence on the market players has been delivered on the basis of their product overview, SWOT analysis, key developments, key financials and company overview. Occupancy of these market participants has been tracked by the report and portrayed via an intensity map.

Key Companies:

Various players operating in the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient markets are –

Albemarle Corporation

AurobindoPharma

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

AbbVieInc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Mylan N.V.

CiplaInc

BoehringerIngelheim International GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Market Segmentation as below:

By Type of Manufacturer

Merchant APIs

Captive APIs

By Type

Generic APIs

Innovative APIs

By Type of Synthesis

Biotech Recombinant Proteins Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines

Synthetic

By Application

Orthopedic

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology

Endocrinology

Cardiology

Oncology

CNS & Neurology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Research Methodology

A realistic methodology, along with a holistic approach makes the base for incisive insights provided in this market for the study evaluation period. The report comprises of detailed information on the growth prospects of this industry, along with riveting insights into the forecast assessment of the market.

Extensive primary and secondary research have been employed to garner incisive insights into the forecast study of this market. The research report has undergone through a cross-validation by in-house professionals to make the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market report one-of-its-kind, with the highest credibility.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions & Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Classification and Scope

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis

4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis

Chapter 5. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Market Drivers

5.1.2. Market Restraints

5.1.3. Market Opportunities

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

5.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

5.2.3. Threat of substitute

5.2.4. Threat of new entrants

5.2.5. Degree of competition

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

6.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players

6.1.3. Vendor Landscape

6.1.3.1. List of Suppliers

6.1.3.2. List of Buyers

Chapter 7. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Type of Manufacturer

7.1. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Type of Manufacturer Type, 2020-2027

7.1.1. Merchant APIs

7.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.2. Captive APIs

7.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 8. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Type

8.1. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Type, 2020-2027

8.1.1. Generic APIs

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.2. Innovative APIs

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 9. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Type of Synthesis

9.1. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Type of Synthesis, 2020-2027

9.1.1. Biotech (Recombinant Proteins, Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines)

9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.2. Synthetic

9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 10. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Application

10.1. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Application, 2020-2027

10.1.1. Orthopedic

10.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.2. Pulmonology

10.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.3. Gastroenterology

10.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.4. Endocrinology

10.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.5. Cardiology

10.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.6. Oncology

10.1.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.7. CNS & Neurology

10.1.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.8. Nephrology

10.1.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.9. Other

10.1.9.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 11. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

11.1. North America

11.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.1.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.1.5. U.S.

11.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.1.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.1.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.1.6. Rest of North America

11.1.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.1.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.1.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.2. Europe

11.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.2.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.5. UK

11.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.2.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.6. Germany

11.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.2.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.7. France

11.2.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.2.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.2.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.8. Rest of Europe

11.2.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.2.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.2.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.3. APAC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.5. India

11.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.3.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.3.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.6. China

11.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.3.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.3.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.7. Japan

11.3.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.3.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.3.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.3.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.8. Rest of APAC

11.3.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.3.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.3.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.3.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.4. MEA

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.4.5. GCC

11.4.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.4.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.4.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.4.6. North Africa

11.4.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.4.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.4.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.4.7. South Africa

11.4.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.4.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.4.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.4.8. Rest of MEA

11.4.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.4.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.4.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.5.5. Brazil

11.5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.5.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.5.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

11.5.6. Rest of LATAM

11.5.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Manufacturer (2016-2027)

11.5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type (2016-2027)

11.5.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type of Synthesis (2016-2027)

11.5.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1. Albemarle Corporation

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Product Offerings

12.1.3. Financial Performance

12.1.4. Recent Initiatives

12.2. AurobindoPharma

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Product Offerings

12.2.3. Financial Performance

12.2.4. Recent Initiatives

12.3. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Product Offerings

12.3.3. Financial Performance

12.3.4. Recent Initiatives

12.4. AbbVieInc

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Product Offerings

12.4.3. Financial Performance

12.4.4. Recent Initiatives

12.5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Product Offerings

12.5.3. Financial Performance

12.5.4. Recent Initiatives

12.6. Mylan N.V.

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Product Offerings

12.6.3. Financial Performance

12.6.4. Recent Initiatives

12.7. CiplaInc

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Product Offerings

12.7.3. Financial Performance

12.7.4. Recent Initiatives

12.8. BoehringerIngelheim International GmbH

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Product Offerings

12.8.3. Financial Performance

12.8.4. Recent Initiatives

12.9. Merck & Co., Inc

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Product Offerings

12.9.3. Financial Performance

12.9.4. Recent Initiatives

12.10. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Product Offerings

12.10.3. Financial Performance

12.10.4. Recent Initiatives

12.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

12.11.1. Company Overview

12.11.2. Product Offerings

12.11.3. Financial Performance

12.11.4. Recent Initiatives

Chapter 13. Research Methodology

13.1. Primary Research

13.2. Secondary Research

13.3. Assumptions

Chapter 14. Appendix

14.1. About Us

14.2. Glossary of Terms

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

