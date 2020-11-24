Protein crystallography is a technique used to visualize protein structure and enhance understanding about protein function. The process of protein crystallography includes protein purification, protein crystallization, protein crystal mounting and protein crystallography. Protein crystallization is a process of formation of protein crystals. Protein crystallization technique helps to identify three dimensional structure of protein. Protein crystallization is used by researcher during drug discovery and development. In addition, the technique is also used in protein engineering, drug designing and other applications. Various techniques used during protein crystallization technology are ion-exchange chromatography, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), gel-electrophoresis, x-ray crystallography and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR). On the basis of methods of crystallization, protein crystallization technique includes vapor diffusion method and high through-put method. Protein crystallization technique is used in various sectors such as biotechnology, pharmaceutical, chemical industries and others.
North America has the largest market for protein crystallization followed by Europe, due to rising investments from government and private sectors, technological advancements and increasing research activities in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years due to rising investment by key market players and increasing R&D activities in this region.
Increasing technological advancement, rising government and private sector funding, new and innovative product launches, growing demand for high-resolution information on protein structure and increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnological areas are some of the key factors driving the growth for global protein crystallization market. In addition, increasing spending in research and developments is expected to drive the protein crystallization market. However, lack of qualified and experienced researchers, high cost involved and time consuming process and economic downturn are some of the major factors restraining the growth for global protein crystallization market.
Emerging markets in the developing countries such as India and China would lead to growth in protein crystallization market in Asia. In addition, growing need to identify new ligands for the drug discovery process would develop opportunity for global protein crystallization market. Lab automation and x-ray free electron lasers in protein crystallization are some of the latest trends that have been observed in protein crystallization market.
Some of the major companies operating in the global protein crystallization market are Rigaku Corporation, Jena Bioscience GmbH, Molecular Dimensions Limited, HAMPTON RESEARCH CORP. and Agilent Technologies. Other companies which have significant presence in protein crystallization market are Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Anton Paar GmbH, MiTeGen, LLC and QIAGEN.
