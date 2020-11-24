Sandalwood Oil Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Sandalwood Oil Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Sandalwood Oil industry. Both established and new players in Sandalwood Oil industries can use the report to understand the Sandalwood Oil market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Quintis (TFS )(Australia)

Santanol (Australia)

RK-Essential Oils (India)

Meena Perfumery (India)

Naresh International (India)

Essentially Australia (Australia)

Katyani Exports (India)

KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents)(India)

Sandalwood Forest (Qingyuan) (China)

Jiangxi Jishui Natural Essential oil Factory (China)

Jinagxi Xuesong (China)

Analysis of the Market: “

Sandalwood, of the genus Santalum, is a genus of woody flowering trees and plants. Most species are semi-parasitic and several produce a highly aromatic wood. The most common species are Indian sandalwood (Santalum album) and Australian sandalwood (Santalum spicatum), although other species are used for their scent as well.

The global sandalwood oil concentration rate is relatively low; the manufacturers are mainly distributed in eastern Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, like Australia, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, China and Hawaii etc. Australia and India are dominating the global sandalwood oil market.

In Australia, is the largest producer of sandalwood oil, the market is dominated by few players like Quintis (former TFS ), Santanol and Essentially Australia. Quintis now is the largest producer of sandalwood oil in the world, cultivates and manages huge santalum album trees in Australia, supplies sandalwood oil for the perfume and pharmaceutical use. Quintis’s customer include Galderma, Lush Cosmetics, Young Living, Santalis Pharmaceuticals and Estee Lauder etc.

India is the second producer of sandalwood oil, the market concentration rate is low, most of the players are small, and the top players include Karnataka Soaps & Detergents (KS&DL), RK-Essential Oils, Meena Perfumery, Katyani Exports and Naresh International etc.

In China, there are only several producer located in Jiangxi and Guangdong province, like Sandalwood Forest (cultivate Indian sandalwood in Guangdong), Jinagxi Xuesong and Jiangxi Jishui etc. low-yielding and low quality.

In terms of consumption of sandalwood oil, North America, Europe and India are dominating the consumption market, the sandalwood oils are mainly used in personal care products, cosmetics, perfumes, aromatherapy, Pharmaceuticals and other applications like mosquito coils and incense etc.

This industry is easily affected by the development of the sandalwood. The natural sandalwood trees are decreasing due to illegal felling and procurement of the wood. It will have to rely on the artificial cultivation in the future. And it is possible that the sandalwood oil price will keep a weak down trend in the future, thanks to the strong demand and the success of the artificial cultivation. So it’s important to put an eye to the development of natural and artificial cultivation sandalwood, especially large production country, like Australia, India and , Indonesia and the Pacific Islands.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sandalwood Oil Market

The global Sandalwood Oil market is valued at 97.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 196.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Sandalwood Oil Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

”

Sandalwood Oil Market Breakdown by Types:

Indian Sandalwood Oil

Australian Sandalwood Oil

Sandalwood Oil Market Breakdown by Application:

Cosmetics(Perfumes)

Pharmaceuticals

Aromatherapy

Others

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14843962

