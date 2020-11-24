Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) industry. Both established and new players in Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) industries can use the report to understand the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Arkema

Rallis

Kaisheng New Materials

OPM

Polymics

Analysis of the Market: “

Poly (ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is a semi-crystalline thermoplastic in the PAEK (Poly Aryl Ether Ketone) family, with high heat resistance, chemical resistance and the ability to withstand high mechanical loads.

The global production of PEKK increased from 329 MT in 2013 to 511 MT in 2017 at an average annual growth rate of more than 11.72%. Europe is the biggest manufacturing base with the production market share of 63.8 % in 2017 followed by India. Arkema is the global leader. In the next five years, the global production of PEKK will maintain 7.25% average annual growth rate.

The PEKK is mainly used in aerospace, automotive industry and medical industry. Using 3D printing techniques such as selective laser sintering (SLS), PEKK components with complex geometries and unique shapes can be manufactured rapidly without molds or dies. With the development of 3D printing technology, there will be an increasing demand of PEKK in the next few years. EU and North America are the main consumption markets.

This industry is monopolized by a few companies such as Arkema and Rallis, while Rallis supply PEKK mainly for Cytec Solvay . In China, Kaisheng New Materials is the only manufacturer and the first one to break the technology monopoly. OPM is a recognized leader in high performance additive manufacturing.

Although sales of PEKK brought a lot of opportunities, the study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PEKK field abruptly.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market

The global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market is valued at 46 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 101.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

”

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Breakdown by Types:

Electrophilic substitution

Nucleophilic substitution

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Breakdown by Application:

Aerospace

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Others

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14843704

