In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

IPI

AlzChem AG

Tendenci

Sino-Agri United

Soochow

Gulang Changhai

Beilite Chemical

Analysis of the Market:

Nitroguanidine is an organic compound with the formula (NH2)2CNNO2. It is a colorless, crystalline solid that melts at 232 °C and decomposes at 250 °C. It is not flammable and is a low-sensitivity explosive; however, its detonation velocity is high. It is used as a propellant (air bags), fertilizer, and for other purposes.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of Nitroguanidine decreases with the 5.04% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 86.54% of the global consumption volume in total.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market

The global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) market is valued at 444.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 653.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market: Drivers and Restrains

”

Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Breakdown by Types:

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Breakdown by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Automotive airbags

Other

