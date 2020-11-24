Cancer is a disease characterized by abnormal growth of cell. These abnormal cells can infect other normal cells and tissues. Cancer cells can reach to other part of the body through blood and lymph system. There are more than 100 types of cancer and most of them are categorized by the organ, such as colon cancer and melanoma. Biopsy is a medical test performed to examine and remove cancerous tissue from the body. When a patient is suspected to having cancer, biopsy is used to extract tissues sample for diagnosis of the disease. There are various types of biopsy used in diagnosis of cancers, such as shave biopsy, skin biopsy, incision & excision biopsy, fine needle aspiration, core needle biopsy and vacuum-assisted biopsy. Shave biopsy is performed with a scalpel blade or a curved razor blade to remove small fragment of skin for diagnosis of the disease. Fine needle aspiration biopsy is used to investigate superficial lumps or masses. A fine needle inserted into the body mass for isolation of infected cell and tissues for diagnosis of cancer.

In terms of geographic, North America is the largest market for global biopsy devices market followed by Europe and Asia. In North America, the U.S. holds the major share of biopsy devices market due to increasing prevalence of cancer. This increasing prevalence of cancer requires biopsy procedures for diagnosis and treatment of the disease. In Europe, Germany, France and the U.K. are the largest countries for global biopsy devices market.

Vacuum assisted biopsy procedure is the fastest growing biopsy procedure. This is one of the most important diagnostic methods for the diagnosis of breast cancer. Lack of screening test for specific cancer, rising number of cancer patients and increased research and development activities in the field of biopsy devices are some of the major drivers for global biopsy devices market. According to National Cancer Institute (NCI), every year about 460 per 10,000 people are suffering from cancer.

However, stringent regulation and standards for the use of biopsy, clinical issues in core needle biopsy, increase complaints to breast cancer screening procedure are some of the key restraints for the global biopsy devices market. Moreover, high cost of biopsy devices is also impeding growth of global biopsy devices market.

Some of the major companies operating in the biopsy devices market are The Boston Scientific Corporation, COOK Medical, CareFusion Corporation, DTR Medical, Devicor Medical Products, Inc., Gallini Srl, Hologic, Inc., and Cardinal Health, Inc.

