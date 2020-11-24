The ‘NGS Based Diagnostics market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Next generation sequencing (NGS) based diagnostics are the medical devices used for diagnosis of various conditions using advanced generation sequencing platforms.

North America is currently leading the market due to the research and innovations and presence of maximum numbers of players. Europe is following America. Rising caseload of cancer, incidence of drug-resistant infectious diseases in Asian and African countries have created a huge demand of such technologies. Hence, market will grow at a fast pace in these regions.

This report focuses on the global NGS Based Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the NGS Based Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Janssen

Roche

Qiagen

ThermoFisher Scientific

Oxford Gene Technology

Illumina

Pacific Biosciences

Paradigm Diagnostics

Innogene Kalbiotech

Admera Health

AITbiotech

Centogene

Phalanx Biotech Group

iGenomX

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DNA Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Academics/Research Institutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global NGS Based Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the NGS Based Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

