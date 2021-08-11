Global Stain Resistant Coatings: Snapshot

Stain resistant coatings are coatings that are applied on walls, automobiles, or other appliances and items to prevent them from staining. In the last couple of years the global market for stain resistant coatings has witnessed tremendous growth and the core industries contributing to its revenue are transportation and automotive. Along with growing research in the variety and efficiency of stain resistant coatings, its applications are expected to rise in the coming years, thus giving the market a substantial momentum. These coatings exhibit extreme resistance from stains and release and the substrates that are coated with them are way easy to clean and can also maintain a long term visual appearance. The applications of stain resistant coatings include textile repellents and softeners, electronics, transportation, architectural coatings, bakeware, and cookware.

Get Brochure of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=542

The market is expected to gain substantial momentum in its growth graph owing to the decreased cost of maintenance of the substrates and proliferating number of end-use industries. The growing demand for these coatings from countries in the Asia Pacific region is also likely to trigger the progress of the global stain resistant coatings market in the years ahead. The challenges that are likely put the market players into dilemma and might restrict the growth of the market are environmental sustainability of the paints, extremely capital intensive nature, and the use of reprocesses PTFE. However, the market players can address these issues and gain potential growth prospects from the advent of sustainable and green polymers and the demand for these coatings from the sector of industrial maintenance.

Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market: Overview

Between 2017 and 2025, the global stain resistant coatings market is expected to report a positive CAGR. The growth witnessed in this market is contributed by the recent technological advancements, especially in emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan. Furthermore, the implementation of rules to curb VOC emissions also acted in favor of the market, by bolstering opportunities for water-based stain resistant coatings market.

ETFE, PVDF, PFA, PTFE, and siloxane copolymer are some of the major variants of stain resistant coatings available in the market today. These coatings exhibit application across diverse industries and during the forecast period are likely to support the overall market in raking high revenue. The report therefore covers opportunities existing across the aforementioned product segments and identifies the ones that will demonstrate the most lucrative prospects.

To present a holistic overview, the report also covers the growth drivers and major restraints. It also studies the effect of Porter’s five forces on the global stain resistant coatings market.

Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market: Key Market Segments

In terms of technology, solvent-based stain resistant coatings and water-based stain resistant coatings have gained significant prominence in the global market. Of these, the solvent-based coatings segment is expected to witness higher demand and thus hold greater share in the market based on value. Besides this, the processing of these coatings involve low cost, which is also expected to accelerate their demand over the forecast period. However, during this time, the growth rate exhibited by the water-based stain resistant coatings is projected to higher due to the legislation of stringent emission control policies aimed at curbing VOC emissions from paints.

In terms of application, the market is expected to witness considerably high demand from cookware and bakeware, architectural coatings, textile softeners and repellants, transportation, and electronics industries among others. Of these, transportation will be among the most lucrative market segments, and is also likely to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. The application of stain resistant coatings is forecast to spike in the transportation industry due to its high performance and excellent properties, which make it suitable for use during automotive manufacturing.

To get Incredible Discounts on this Premium Report, Click Here @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=542

Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are some of the regions exhibiting lucrative opportunities for the global stain resistant coatings market. Of these, the opportunities witnessed by the market players in Asia Pacific are expected to be most attractive. The region boasts a fast expanding architecture industry, which is likely to aid the expansion of the stain resistant coatings market in Asia Pacific.

While developed regions such as Europe and North America will continue being significant markets, the demand for stain resistant coatings will remain comparatively lower due to economic slowdown witnessed therein. In the forecast period, the market is likely to witness the highest opportunities in the Middle East and Africa supplemented by the increasing construction activities in both residential and commercial sectors of the region.

Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the companies exhibiting strong presence in the global stain resistant coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, The 3M Company, and PPG Industries, Inc. Strategies that these companies adopt have a profound impact on the overall stain resistant coatings market. The report therefore includes detailed profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the market, covering their business and marketing strategies, financial reports, recent mergers and acquisitions, and product portfolio.

The strengths and weaknesses of the companies profiled are studied as well using SWOT analysis. This also provides information about threats and opportunities that the companies could face over the course of the forecast period.

Request TOC of the Report @https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=542

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050