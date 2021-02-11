Plastic T-shirt Bags Market: An Overview

T-shirt bags made of plastic are very useful in all day to day life of every common person. T-shirt bags are also known as grocery sacks are lightweight, durable, easy to handle and transport and provides moisture resistance properties which makes it demandable in every possible consumer good products. There are two types of plastics used in the manufacturing of T-shirt bags, one is biodegradable and other is non bio-degradable. Bio-degradable plastics are recyclable or reusable which is why the demand of The market of Plastic T-shirt bags are expected to increase since use of recyclable materials are expected to increase during the forecast period.

The Plastic T-shirt bags are also provides a substantial area which can be used to print the logo or information about the product and self-promote or self-branding of the product which helps to attract the customers especially consumer good products.

Plastic T-shirt Bags Market: Dynamics

The factors which drive the Plastic T-shirt bags are printability, growth in disposable income, reliability, lightweight, ease in usage. As plastic is lightweight, it offers ease in handling and transportation which in turn reduces the transportation cost to the manufacturers.

The factors which restrain the Plastic T-shirt bags are restrictions by the government to use of plastics, availability of alternatives such as paper bags and cloth bags. Since, the plastic usage hampers the environment, people nowadays prefer paper more than plastic. Papers are recyclable which reduces the waste generation and treatment cost of the waste.

Plastic T-shirt Bags Market: Segmentation

The Plastic T-shirt Bags market is segmented on the basis of type of material and end use.

The Plastic T-shirt Bags market is segmented on the basis of type of material as

Bio-degradable Poly Hydroxy Alkanoates (PHA) Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Poly Butylene Succinate (PBS)

Non bio-degradable High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Polystyrene (PS)



The Plastic T-shirt Bags market is segmented on the basis of end use as

Retail and consumer goods Grocery products Clothing and apparel Food and beverages

Industrial

e-commerce

Institutional Healthcare facilities



Plastic T-shirt Bags Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is the largest and dominating market for Plastic T-shirt bags market and it is expected to remain a major market share contributor during the forecast period. North America is also the major market share contributor in Plastic T-shirt bags due to rise in penetration of retail and e-commerce business over the last few years.

Asia-Pacific region especially China, Japan and India is expected to grow in Plastic T-shirt bags market due to increase in Food and beverage business over this region. Latin America, Oceania and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to show a steady growth during the forecast period in Plastic T-shirt bags market due to their emerging economies.

Plastic T-shirt Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in Plastic T-shirt Bags market are Berry Plastics Inc, Novolex Holdings, Inc. Mondi Group, Ampac Holdings, LLC, International Plastics Inc., BioBag International AS, PLAST-UP, Polykar Industries Inc, SPhere Group (Europe), Inteplast Group, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Hanoi Plastic Bag JSC, Symphony Polymers Pvt Ltd, Extrapack Ltd., Allstate Plastics LLC, BioBag Americas, Inc., MIRPACK, TM, Alpha Poly, Schur Flexibles Group, Starlinger & Co Gesellschaft M.B.H, Da Nang Plastic Joint Stock Company, Arihant Packaging, and Goglio Group.

Plastic T-shirt Bags Market: Impact of COVID-19

As whole world is facing the trauma of COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected to hamper the Plastic T- shirt Bags market to the great extent. Due to increase in transmission of virus and number of deaths over the world, the economies of each and every geographical region will get affected and market growth of each segment will get reduce for few fiscal years during the pandemic spread but recover with a gradual growth during the forecast period.

