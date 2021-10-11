“
LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Proximity Card Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Proximity Card market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Proximity Card market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Proximity Card market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Proximity Card market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Proximity Card report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Proximity Card report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Proximity Card market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Proximity Card market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Proximity Card market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Proximity Card market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Proximity Card market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: IDenticard, Paragon Group, ADT, Zions Security, Gemalto, Giesecke+Devrient, Watchdata, Advanced Card Systems, CardLogix, HID Global, Magicard, AlphaPass, Allegion, ZKTeco, FERMAX, Vanderbilt, Chamberlain Group Proximity Card
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Proximity Card market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Proximity Card industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Proximity Card market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Proximity Card market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Proximity Card market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1
Proximity Card Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Proximity Card Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Low Frequency Cards
1.4.3 High Frequency Cards
1.4.4 Ultra-High Frequency Cards
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Proximity Card Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Hotel
1.5.3 Office Building
1.5.4 Government Building
1.5.5 Residential
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Proximity Card Market Size
2.1.1 Global Proximity Card Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Proximity Card Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Proximity Card Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Proximity Card Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Proximity Card Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Proximity Card Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Proximity Card Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Proximity Card Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Proximity Card Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Proximity Card Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Proximity Card Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Proximity Card Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Proximity Card Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Proximity Card Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Proximity Card Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Proximity Card Sales by Type
4.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue by Type
4.3 Proximity Card Price by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Proximity Card Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
6.1 North America Proximity Card by Country
6.1.1 North America Proximity Card Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Proximity Card Revenue by Country
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Proximity Card by Type
6.3 North America Proximity Card by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Proximity Card by Country
7.1.1 Europe Proximity Card Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Proximity Card Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Proximity Card by Type
7.3 Europe Proximity Card by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Card by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Thailand
8.1.10 Malaysia
8.1.11 Philippines
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Card by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Proximity Card by Application
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Proximity Card by Country
9.1.1 Central & South America Proximity Card Sales by Country
9.1.2 Central & South America Proximity Card Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Proximity Card by Type
9.3 Central & South America Proximity Card by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 GCC Countries
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 IDenticard
11.1.1 IDenticard Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 IDenticard Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 IDenticard Proximity Card Products Offered
11.1.5 IDenticard Recent Development
11.2 Paragon Group
11.2.1 Paragon Group Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Paragon Group Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Paragon Group Proximity Card Products Offered
11.2.5 Paragon Group Recent Development
11.3 ADT
11.3.1 ADT Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 ADT Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 ADT Proximity Card Products Offered
11.3.5 ADT Recent Development
11.4 Zions Security
11.4.1 Zions Security Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Zions Security Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Zions Security Proximity Card Products Offered
11.4.5 Zions Security Recent Development
11.5 Gemalto
11.5.1 Gemalto Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Gemalto Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Gemalto Proximity Card Products Offered
11.5.5 Gemalto Recent Development
11.6 Giesecke+Devrient
11.6.1 Giesecke+Devrient Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Giesecke+Devrient Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Giesecke+Devrient Proximity Card Products Offered
11.6.5 Giesecke+Devrient Recent Development
11.7 Watchdata
11.7.1 Watchdata Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Watchdata Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Watchdata Proximity Card Products Offered
11.7.5 Watchdata Recent Development
11.8 Advanced Card Systems
11.8.1 Advanced Card Systems Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Advanced Card Systems Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Advanced Card Systems Proximity Card Products Offered
11.8.5 Advanced Card Systems Recent Development
11.9 CardLogix
11.9.1 CardLogix Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 CardLogix Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 CardLogix Proximity Card Products Offered
11.9.5 CardLogix Recent Development
11.10 HID Global
11.10.1 HID Global Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 HID Global Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 HID Global Proximity Card Products Offered
11.10.5 HID Global Recent Development
11.11 Magicard
11.12 AlphaPass
11.13 Allegion
11.14 ZKTeco
11.15 FERMAX
11.16 Vanderbilt
11.17 Chamberlain Group
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Proximity Card Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Proximity Card Market Forecast by Type
12.2.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Forecast by Type 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Proximity Card Revenue Forecast by Type 2019-2025
12.3 Proximity Card Market Forecast by Application
12.4 North America Proximity Card Forecast
12.5 Europe Proximity Card Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Proximity Card Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Proximity Card Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Proximity Card Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
