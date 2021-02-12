Captan Fungicide Market Overview

Captan fungicide is a white or pale yellowish brown-coloured compound and a fungicide which belongs to the class of Phthalimide with a pungent smell. Captan fungicide is generally used as a pesticide as well as mixed with other components to form a pesticide mixture with better effectiveness. Increasing number of agricultural activities has fuelled the demand for captan fungicides in the Asia-Pacific region. Crops become disease-prone when they are subjected to drastic climatic changes. These climatic changes which in turn have fuelled the demand for fungicides for crop protection application in North America. The fungicides market is projected to grow at a CAGR around 4.9 % CAGR by 2030.

Asia pacific dominates the captan fungicide market in 2020 followed by North America. Countries like China, India, Japan, Brazil offers growth opportunities in next coming years. Captan fungicides are highly used for destroying harmful fungi affecting the crop yield. Need for captan fungicides to minimize crop loss will anticipate demand across the globe.

Market Scope/Demand of Captan Fungicide

Captan fungicide is protective and curative against diseases such as white rot, black rot, bitter rot and blossom end rot, occurring on apples. More than half of the apple orchids in the U.S. are treated with captan fungicides. Captan fungicide is also extensively used in the cultivation of almonds and strawberries. Captan fungicide is applied in packaging boxes to prevent the fruits and vegetables from rotting while transportation. The growth in population and the consequent rise in demand for food materials have led to an increase in the need for crop protection chemicals, thereby increasing the demand for innovative captan fungicides solutions across regions. Biological segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the captan fungicides market during the forecast period. Biological fungicides market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

Captan Fungicide Market Global Outlook & Segmentation

Asia-Pacific region is leading in terms of growth rate and North America with regards to consumption. Europe farmers are opting fungicides over other products such as herbicides and insecticides as fungicides are comparatively cheaper than the latter agrochemicals. Captan fungicide market can be segmented on various type regarding the overview of whole fungicide industry. India produced tremendous quantity of wheat and rice along with dry fruit, sugarcane, cotton, and pulses. Increase in awareness among farmers regarding the utilization of fungicides to control diseases of the cereal crops have contributed to the growth of captan fungicide market in the Asia-Pacific region.

On the basis of type market is segmented as:

Chemical Triazoles Strobilurins Dithiocarbamates Chloronitriles Phenylamides

Biological Microbial Botanical



On the basis of crop type market is segmented as:

Cereals & grains Corn Wheat Rice Other cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses Soybean Cotton Other oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables Apple Pears Cucumber Potatoes



Captan Fungicide can also be segmented into various regions according to the growth of sales in region, market share in region, No. of dominants companies in the region. Based on geography the global fungicide market spreads in multiple countries mainly – North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia), East Asia (China, Japan and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia) etc .North America is expected to dominate the Captan Fungicide Market in future due to the increase in demand of food security , advancement in farming techniques .

Captan Fungicide Key Market Players / Competitive Analysis

Captan Fungicide market covers the in depth information of the major competitors available in fungicide industry which also covers the dominant part of market .Some of the key players are :- Adama Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, FMC Corporation, Corteva Inc., Novo Nordisk AG, Nufarm Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, and Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Different key players in captan fungicide market is adopting different strategies like: – Product launched, Partnership, Acquisition, Continuous Product Development to survive the market.

Adama and Netherlands based Ceradis B.V. entered into an R&D agreement to develop new, innovative, and sustainable crop protection. Agreement’s goal is to deliver new crop protection products to farmers with similar or better efficiency rates.

BASF have launched two new captan fungicides for the turf market named Maxtima and Navicon.The new product helped BASF to reinforce its presence in the global fungicides market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Captan Fungicide and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data, as well as statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Captan Fungicide research report provides analysis and information according to Probiotic market segments such as geography, product type, and end-use industry.

