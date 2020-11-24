A drawer slide is a term that is given to a product and is fixed to the side of the furniture drawer and the carcass of the drawer unit. The movement in and out is facilitated by ball bearings, ensuring that movement is noiseless and smooth. Slides are usually used in the heavy-duty drawer systems owing to the capability of supporting heavyweights. Thereby, these drawer slides are being used extensively in industrial, residential, and commercial applications.

Latest released the research study on Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Furniture Drawer Slides Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Furniture Drawer Slides. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Blum Inc. (United States),Hettich (Germany),Accuride (United States) ,GRASS (Austria),Hafele (Germany),Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV) (Italy) ,King Slide Works Co. Ltd (Taiwan) ,Guangdong Taiming Metal Products Co., LTD (China),SACA Precision (China),Guangdong Dongtai Hardware (China).

Market Drivers

Increased Use of Architectural Wooden Drawers in Office Furniture and Kitchen

Rising Demand from Industrial Sector

Market Influencing Trends:

The Rising Popularity of Touch Release Furniture Drawer Slides

Restraints that are major highlights:

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from Various Industries

Growing Investment Opportunities from Developing Countries

The Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Light Duty Slides (Load Rating less than 75 lbs), Medium Duty Slides (between 75 lbs and 120 lbs), Heavy Duty Slides (120 lbs and 200 lbs), Very Heavy Duty Slides (200 lbs and 500 lbs), Extra Heavy Duty Slides (over 500 lbs)), Application (Industrial, Furniture, Home Appliances, IT, Transport and Automotive, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Furniture Drawer Slides market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Furniture Drawer Slides Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Furniture Drawer Slides

Chapter 4: Presenting the Furniture Drawer Slides Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Furniture Drawer Slides market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Furniture Drawer Slides Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Furniture Drawer Slides Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

