An adhesive is a chemical mixture that joins two surfaces together to frame a single unit, whereas a sealant is a semi-solid material which is used for prevention of fluid leakage. Adhesives & sealants are formulated with similar chemicals and technologies, and are used in a related range of applications. Although they are considered as a single industry, their performance is distinct across end applications. Regulatory bodies have different specifications and test methods for each of them. Adhesives have high shear and tensile strength, which makes the material preferable for holding- and bonding-related applications. On the other hand, sealants fill gaps and resist relative movement of substrates. They are generally lower in strength than adhesives, but have better flexibility. The global adhesives & sealants market is projected to reach $66,876 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), 3M Corporation (U.S.), and Bostik SA (France

The adhesives & sealants market is driven by multiple factors such as the growing demand for lightweight products, rapid infrastructure development, and commercial renovation activities. The automotive industry is gradually replacing welding activities of engine parts assembly with adhesives & sealants products to reduce the vehicle weight, which in turn increases fuel efficiency. Glass building constructions, especially for commercial space, are growing at a faster pace globally; large glass sheets installed in these giant structures require considerable amount of sealants in the panel to make the structure weathertight. In addition to the growth aspect, there are some challenges the industry has to overcome, such as availability and volatile cost of raw material for the manufacture of adhesive & sealant products.

The global adhesives & sealants market is segmented on the basis of various parameters such as adhesive type, sealant type, application, and geography. Based on adhesive type, the market is classified into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, pressure-sensitive, and Others, where others include reactive adhesives & formaldehyde adhesives. Acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, butyl, polysulfide, latex, and silyl modified polymer-based sealants are considered under the sealant type segmentation, where each type is further classified to give an elaborative idea on the market. Water-based adhesives dominate the overall adhesives market, whereas the sealants market is dominated by silicone-based sealants, in 2015. Adhesives & sealants have a wide range of applications such as from paperboard & packaging, building & construction, woodworking & joinery, transportation, footwear & leather, medical, and others. Paperboard & packaging and building & construction are the major applications for adhesives & sealants, which together contributed more than half of the total revenue in 2015.

