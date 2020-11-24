The growing digital marketing strategy of sending emails to prospects and customers is one of the key factors driving the requirement for Automated E-mail marketing. The integration of automated e-mail marketing software, one can set up the email which can be sent to many people constantly to meet the trigger as defined, is creating lucrative opportunities for the Automated E-mail marketing market in the forecast period.

What is the Dynamics of Automated E-mail Marketing Market?

The growing adoption of cloud computing and automated e-mail marketing is driving the growth of the Automated E-mail marketing market. However, the lack of awareness among end-users may restrain the growth of the automated E-mail marketing market. Furthermore, the growing usage of social media is anticipated to create market opportunities for the Automated E-mail marketing market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Automated E-mail Marketing Market?

The “Global Automated E-mail marketing market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automated E-mail marketing market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automated E-mail marketing market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise size, end use industry, deployment, and geography. The global Automated E-mail marketing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automated E-mail marketing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Automated E-mail marketing market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Automated E-mail marketing market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, end use industry, and deployment. Based on component the market is fragmented into software and service. On the basis of deployment type the market is fragmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on enterprise size the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Similarly, based on end use industry the market is segmented retail/e-commerce, IT and telecommunication. Print/publishing, BFSI, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Automated E-mail Marketing Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automated E-mail marketing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Automated E-mail marketing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

INTRODUCTION 1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTOMATED E-MAIL MARKETING MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. AUTOMATED E-MAIL MARKETING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. AUTOMATED E-MAIL MARKETING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. AUTOMATED E-MAIL MARKETING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT 8. AUTOMATED E-MAIL MARKETING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE 9. AUTOMATED E-MAIL MARKETING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USE INDUSTRY 10. AUTOMATED E-MAIL MARKETING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BY DEPLOYMENT

