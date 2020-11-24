The B2B e-commerce market is growing by leaps and bounds. Forrester predicts that, by 2023, it will hit a account for 17% of all B2B sales in the United States. While e-commerce has started to catch on in several sectors of manufacturing, OEMs in the food industry have been slow to jump on the bandwagon. This is because much of the equipment used in the industry is customized for each application and expensive.

What is the Dynamics of B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market?

Promoting brand awareness and Providing multiple options for communication and purchasing are some of the major factors driving the growth of the B2B food marketplace platform market. Moreover, Selling standard products and parts directly and Facilitating re-orders are some of the other features anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

What is the SCOPE of B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market?

The “Global B2B Food Marketplace Platform Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the B2B food marketplace platform market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of B2B food marketplace platform market with detailed market segmentation by enterprise size, type. The global B2B food marketplace platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading B2B food marketplace platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the B2B food marketplace platform market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global B2B food marketplace platform market is segmented on the basis of enterprise size, type. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMES. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as merchant marketing software, on-demand delivery software, on-demand wellness software.

What is the Regional Framework of B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global B2B food marketplace platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The B2B food marketplace platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.B2B FOOD MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.B2B FOOD MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.B2B FOOD MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.B2B FOOD MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE

8.B2B FOOD MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FOOD CATEGORY

9.B2B FOOD MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

10.B2B FOOD MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

