Bituminous membranes are perfect for waterproofing roofs, basements, below-ground structures, bridges, and other structures. They are made of organic liquids, which are highly viscous, sticky, and waterproof. Bitumen membranes are used as a roofing system on nearly flat or flat roofs to avoid leakage and shift water off the roof. They are used for widespread applications, including damp-proofing, waterproofing, sealing, rust-proofing, joint and crack filling.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Ardex, Isoltema Group, BASF SE, BMI Group, Bondall, BTM, IKO Group, Firestone building Products Company LLC, Johns Manville, NORDIA S.A., Suprema International, Total S.A.

What is the Dynamics of Bitumen Membranes Market?

The bitumen membranes market has witnessed significant growth due to increasing demand in the roofing industry. Moreover, the increasing demand for roll roofing provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the bitumen membranes market. However, volatility of the raw material prices. are projected to hamper the overall growth of the bitumen membranes market.

What is the SCOPE of Bitumen Membranes Market?

The “Global Bitumen Membranes Market Analysis to 2027? is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the bitumen membranes market with detailed market segmentation grade, product, application, and geography. The global bitumen membranes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bitumen membranes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global bitumen membranes market is segmented on the basis of grade, product and application. On the basis of grade, the global bitumen membranes market is divided into atactic polypropylene [app], and styrene-butadiene-styrene [SBS]. On the basis of product, the market is divided into sheets and liquid. On the basis of application, the global bitumen membranes market is divided into residential, non-residential, automotive.

What is the Regional Framework of Bitumen Membranes Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bitumen membranes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bitumen membranes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

