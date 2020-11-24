The carob is a flowering evergreen tree or shrub in the legume family, Fabaceae. It is widely cultivated for its edible pods, and as an ornamental tree in gardens and landscapes and it is native to the Mediterranean region and the Middle East. The ripen, dried, and sometimes toasted pod is often ground into carob powder, which is sometimes used to replace cocoa powder. Carob pods are naturally sweet, not bitter, and contain no theobromine or caffeine. Carob bars and carob chips are available in fitness and health stores and in online stores. Carob bar is used as the alternative to chocolate bars and carob chips are used as the alternative to chocolate chips. Increasing demand for low cholesterol and low fat confectionaries among the consumer is driving the market for carob.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: AEP Colloids, Altrafine Gums, Australian Carobs Pty Ltd., Carob S.A., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Pedro Perez, Savvy Carob Co Ltd, Stavros Parpis Foods Ltd, Tate and Tyle, TIC Gums, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Carob Market?

The carob market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as consumer awareness about the health benefits related to carob powder and beans. Carobs are used in medicinal applications for reducing cholesterol, improving digestion, and treatment of diarrhoea. These are rich in protein, pectin and fat free and addition to sunflower oil reduces tocopherol loss during heating. Due to these properties carobs are gaining popularity among consumers and food processor, which is further influencing this market. In addition to that, carobs are are used as gelling, thickening & stabilizing agent in food industry. It has wide application in making of bakeries and confectionaries, snacks, dairy products, and beverages. This factor is boosting the market for carob. However, limited availability, excessive cost, and availability of substitute product like cocoa beans and powder act as the major restraining factor for this market. On the contrary, increase in demand for carob powder from different food processing industry is expected to fuel this market in the near future.

What is the SCOPE of Carob Market?

The “Global Carob market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the carob market with detailed market segmentation by form, application, distribution channel, and geography. The global carob market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading carob market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global carob market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of form, the carob market is segmented into solid and liquid. Based on application, the carob market is bifurcated into bakery and confectionary, food and beverages, dairy, snacks bar, cereals, and others. The carob market on the basis of the distribution channel is classified into fitness store, health store, online, and other distribution channels.

What is the Regional Framework of Carob Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global carob market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The carob market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. CAROB MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. CAROB MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. CAROB MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. CAROB MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 8. CAROB MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FORM 9. CAROB MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 10. CAROB MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

