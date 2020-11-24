Chromium is a chemical element and is steely-gray lustrous and brittle. Chromium is a hard metal that possesses corrosion resistance property. Chromium, when polished, gains a gleaming surface, which is used to plate other metals to form a protective and attractive covering. Chromium is widely used in many applications such as in metal ceramics, chrome plating, as dyes and paints, in alloys-stainless steel, as a catalyst in dyeing and leather tanning.

The chromium market has witnessed significant growth due to increasing adoption of chromium as element in steel metal for decorative plating in automotive sector. Moreover, the growing consumption of chromium for stainless steel as an alloy provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the chromium market. However, carcinogenic properties and volatility in prices is projected to hamper the overall growth of the chromium market.

The “Global Chromium Market Analysis to 2027? is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the chromium market with detailed market segmentation application, and geography. The global chromium market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading chromium market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global chromium market is segmented on the basis of application.. On the basis of application, the global chromium market is divided into metallurgy, chemicals, and refractory.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global chromium market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The chromium market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

