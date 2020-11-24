The global “Microturbine Market Size” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Micro Turbines Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis By Application (Standby Power, Combined Heat and Power (CHP)), By Power Rating (Up to 50 kW, 51 kW to 100 kW, 100 kW to 200 kW, Above 200 kW), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) And Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period.

The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market based on present industry scenarios, market demands and business strategies. Also, the research report separates the industry based on the Microturbine Market Size share, types, applications, growth factor, key players and regions.

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Microturbine Market Size:

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Bladon Micro Turbine

UAV Turbine

Ansaldo Energia

Aurelia Turbine

MTT Microturbine

FlexEnergy Inc.

ICR Turbine Engine Corporation

Dresser-Rand

Turbo Tech Precision Engineering Pvt., Ltd.

Brayton Energy, LLC

“Increasing Focus on Green Energy Generation Escalates Demand for Microturbines”

“The growing concerns over Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and energy efficiency are acting as potential growth enablers in the market,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Microturbines have the ability to offer stable and reliable power as compared to the reciprocating engine, which makes it an ideal option for several industries to adopt,” he added.

Driven by the rising demand for clean energy, microturbines are used as the best source for clean energy generation. The poor grid infrastructure and wide availability of fuel are contributing to the growth of the market. Improved reliability and reduced costs of power generation are likely to augment demand for microturbines. Moreover, microturbine systems can be easily installed than conventional power plants and can avoid the risk of any probable losses.

Over the years, microturbine has emerged as a breakthrough development in CHP application. The exhaust heat produced by microturbine can be recovered with the help of a heat recovery boiler and overall efficiency can be increased. Growing environmental concerns such as high pollution levels and global warming are likely to fuel demand for CHP plants, which is driving the market.

Regional Analysis for Microturbine Market Size:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The Microturbine Market Size research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

