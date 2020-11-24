Rosacea treatment market is rising gradually with a steady CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global rosacea treatment market are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ALLERGAN, Bausch Health, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., Bayer AG, Nestlé, PRUGEN, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie Inc., Unilever, Croda International Plc, Colorescience, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V. among others

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U. S. FDA for FMX103 (minocycline) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea. This application is based on the positive topline results of phase III clinical trials of FMX103. This drug candidate will be an efficacious treatment with a well-tolerated profile and will be present in a convenient topical foam formulation

In January 2017, ALLERGAN received the U. S. FDA approval for RHOFADE topical cream used for treatment of adults with persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea. The approval was based on two clinical trials which met the primary efficacy endpoint. This approval will provide ALLERGAN all the right for production and commercialization of this novel formulation.

Market Drivers

Increasing government initiatives and investments in the treatment market will contribute in the market growth

Increasing research and development of advanced formulations for treatment of different types of rosacea and acne are expected to drive the market growth

Increasing prevalence rate of the disease acts as driver of market growth

Growing awareness about rosacea and its available therapeutics will increase the market size

Market Restraints

Multiple patent expiries brings a significant number of generic products that hampers the growth of market

Off-label usage of medicines for rosacea can also restrict the market growth

Rosacea is often underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed as acne hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global Rosacea Treatment Market

By Type

Erythematotelangiectatic Rosacea

Papulopustular Rosacea

Ocular Rosacea

Phymatous Rosacea

By Drugs Class

Antibiotics

Immunosuppressants

Corticosteroids

Others

By Drugs

Rhofade

Mirvaso

Oracea

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

