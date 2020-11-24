According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton is accounted for $6,065.92 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $10,689.52 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of aseptic paper packaging and growing consumer awareness amongst preservative free food & beverages and for eco-friendly packaging are the major factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, demand for extended shelf-life of products will create ample opportunities for market growth. However, high capital investments for manufacturing may hinder the growth of the market.

Aseptic packaging is a significant packaging system which allows products stored without refrigeration for a long period of time. Aseptic paper packaging for flat top carton is a paper packaging type used for manufacturing flat top carton which is also known as UHT Carton or Liquid Brick Carton or Shelf Stable Carton. Aseptic paper for packaging helps in increasing the shelf life of the products during the maintenance of its original composition.

By End User, Beverages segment registered steady share during the forecast period due to rising consumption of ready-to-drink beverages. Wide varieties of liquid processed food such as energy drinks, juices, sports drinks, ready-made alcohol cocktails are experiencing increased demand. By geography, Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities owing to the increasing demand from food and beverage industries and various applications.

Some of the key players in Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton market include Mondi, Elopak, Lami Packaging, Nampak, SIG Combibloc Obeikan, Weyerhaeuser, Greatview Aseptic Packaging, Amcor Limited, Tetra Pak International, Coesia (IPI Srl), Nippon Paper Industries, Polyoak Packaging Group,Uflex and Clearwater Paper.

