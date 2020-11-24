The global “Fleet Management Software Market Size” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Fleet Management Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Solutions, Services), Solutions (Operations Management, Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics, Performance Management, Fleet Analytics and Reporting), Services (Professional, Managed), Fleet Type (Commercial Fleet, Passengers Cars), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period.

The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market based on present industry scenarios, market demands and business strategies. Also, the research report separates the industry based on the Fleet Management Software Market Size share, types, applications, growth factor, key players and regions.

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Fleet Management Software Market Size:

Verizon

Geotab

Trimble

GPS Insight

Omnitracs

Mix Telematics

Fleet Complete

Autotrac

NexTraq

Global Track

“Prominent Software Companies Focus on Strategic Collaborations to Propel the Market”

The global fleet management software market is persistently growing due to the increasing usage of electronic logging devices, an increase in cloud-based fleet management solutions, increasing demand for real-time tracking service, and government regulations.

The increase in the international trade and requirement of operational skills are currently accelerating the growth of the global fleet management software market. However, factors such as a compulsory merging of electronic logging devices and usage of wireless technology have also contributed to the market growth.

In February 2019, Omnitracs, a software company headquartered in Texas, U.S., announced the launch of MilesAhead Drive, Command, and Resolve solution. It will help in the simplification of exhaustive and daily job tasks that the fleet drivers are assigned. The drivers would be able to smoothly access detailed information about specific routes as well as view the data of associated job tasks. In April 2019, Trimble Inc., a renowned California-based developer of unmanned aerial vehicles, receivers, software processing tools, etc., declared that it has teamed up with Cobalt, an IT asset life cycle management firm based in Ohio, to offer Trimble’s fleet mobility clients with the ability to dispose of the old on board equipment in an environment-friendly manner.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Fleet Management Software Market Size will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Fleet Management Software Market Size forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Fleet Management Software Market Size?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key players along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Fleet Management Software Market Size growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Fleet Management Software Market Size demand?

Regional Analysis for Fleet Management Software Market Size:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The Fleet Management Software Market Size research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Major Table of Contents for Fleet Management Software Market Size Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Fleet Management Software Market Size Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

Global Fleet Management Software Market Size Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020

Company Profiles

Conclusion

