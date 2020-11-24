North America DEXA equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Factors such as rising geriatric population, technological advancements are boosting the growth of the market.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, DMS Imaging, Hologic, Inc., Swissray International Inc., Medilink International, Medonica Co. LTD, AMPall Co.,LTD, Demetech AB, MB Tech, Osteometer Meditech Inc., l’acn – l’accessorio nucleare s.r.l., HSL Hospital Services Limited among other domestic. Market share data is available for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America DEXA Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

The DEXA equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help to analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the North America DEXA equipment market is segmented into central DEXA, peripheral DEXA.

Based on application, the North America DEXA equipment market is segmented into body composition analysis, fracture diagnosis, bone densitometry, fracture risk assessment.

Based on end-user, the North America DEXA equipment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, mobile health centres, over the counter.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

North America DEXA equipment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for North America DEXA equipment market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the North America DEXA equipment market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Drivers:North America DEXA Equipment Market

Factors such as rising geriatric population, technological advancements are boosting the growth of the market.

The DEXA equipment key drivers are its tendency to quickly and accurately scan bone mineral density on the hip and spine, increasing its demand for the market as a whole.

The most important thing that plays an important role in the evaluation of people is the risk for osteoporosis which becomes a major factor in market growth.

The main benefit is that it helps doctor’s to advice patients on the proper dos and don’ts of any fracture treatment, which is very convenient and therefore stimulates the market.

The prevalence of chronic diseases is a major boost to the market, so the market in this area is growing rapidly.

Restraints:North America DEXA Equipment Market

Factors such as the high cost of bone densitometers and low awareness are expected to hinder the growth of this market, the DEXA equipment scans and inappropriate reimbursement of expensive equipment are also resisting the market growth in the region.

New technological advances are creating exciting and huge opportunities for various key players in the market. The availability of lack of trained professional staff is a major challenge facing the market.

