The global “Internet of Things Market Size” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period.

The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market based on present industry scenarios, market demands and business strategies. Also, the research report separates the industry based on the Internet of Things Market Size share, types, applications, growth factor, key players and regions.

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Internet of Things Market Size:

Google

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Cisco

Apple

Oracle

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Facebook

Dell Technologies

“Healthcare among the Second Leading End Use Industry Segment by Covering 16.2% Share”

Manufacturing and healthcare account for the majority of share in the global IoT market. According to the report, in 2018, the healthcare segment holds a share of 16.2% in the global market. BFSI segment offers ample growth opportunities as the demand for IoT solutions in the banking sector is increasing rapidly. Customer relationship with banks has transformed over the years with this new ear of connectivity. The adoption of IoT in banking helps to make faster payments and enhances operational efficiency. Not only this, IoT technology allows credit and debit cardholders to easily access banking services. Moreover, several banking firms are planning to use this technology in order to improve the banking experience of their customers by making it more personal. With the increasing adoption of cloud computing solutions, the BFSI sector is expected to rise at a substantial share during the forecast period.

Analysis by Market Segmentation:

By Platform: Device Management, Application Management, Network Management By Software & Services: Software Solution, Services By End-Use Industry: BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis for Internet of Things Market Size:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The Internet of Things Market Size research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Major Table of Contents for Internet of Things Market Size Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Internet of Things Market Size Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

Global Internet of Things Market Size Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020

Company Profiles

Conclusion

