Clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 13.90% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market report are

Illumina Inc.,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Agilent Technologies Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Myriad Genetics Inc.,

BGI,

Perkin Elmer, Inc.,

Exosome Diagnostics Inc.,

GATC Biotech,

DNASTAR,

Qiagen,

Macrogen Inc.,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.,

Segmentation:Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market

Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market By Technology

(Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing),

Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market By Workflow

(NGS Pre-Sequencing, NGS Sequencing, NGS Data Analysis),

Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market By Application

(Screening, Companion Diagnostics, Others),

Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market By End User

(Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Others),

Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market By Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Report Scope

Market drivers and restrains Key trends of the market Challenges of market growth Major players in the market CAGR values for the forecast period and historic years

