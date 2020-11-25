The market report titled “Sporting Goods Market by Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022” and published by Beathen Reports will put forth a systematized evaluation of the vital facets of the global Sporting Goods Market. The report will function as a medium for the better assessment of the existing and future situations of the global market. It will be offering a 360-degree framework of the competitive landscape and dynamics of the market and related industries. Further, it entails the major competitors within the market as well as budding companies along with their comprehensive details such as market share on the basis of revenue, demand, high-quality product manufacturers, sales, and service providers. The report will also shed light on the numerous growth prospects dedicated to diverse industries, organizations, suppliers, and associations providing several services and products. The report will offer them buyers with detailed direction to the growth in market that would further provide them a competitive edge during the forecast period.
Sporting equipment, also called sporting goods, has various forms depending on the sport, but it is essential to complete the sport. The equipment ranges from balls, to nets, and to protective gear like helmets. Sporting equipment can be used as protective gear or as tool used to help the athletes play the sport. Over time, sporting equipment has evolved because sports have started to require more protective gear to prevent injuries. Sporting equipment may be found in any department store.
Sporting goods market is anticipated to record noteworthy growth in the next five to six years. This is majorly attributed to increased number of health-conscious consumers, who are incorporating playing sports as a part of their daily routine. Of different segments in the overall sports industry such as sports tourism, sports apparel, sports sponsorship, sporting goods and others, sporting goods is anticipated to gain significant share in the overall sporting industry. This has led to increased competition among sporting goods manufacturers ensuring improved distribution channels, prices, quality, efficient supply chain management, in order to maintain sustainability in the market. Among different regions, North America holds largest share in terms of value and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the near future. Growth prospects for sporting goods market are favorable in the Asia Pacific region.
Few other factors bolstering the sporting goods market growth include growing retail industry, increasing disposable income of consumers, government inclination and support for sport activities in many countries, rising consumer awareness for health and fitness. In addition, with increasing awareness of health and fitness through encouragement of sports by governments of various countries along with consumer inclination for sports such as ICC Cricket World Cup, Commonwealth Games, Olympics have led to increased sales of varied sporting goods worldwide. However, availability of counterfeit products along with high prices of few products might restrict the market growth. Sporting goods manufacturers are performing extensive research and development related to raw material used, such as use of carbon fiber for manufacturing sporting goods, as it offers advantages such as light-weight, high-strength and better performance of the product.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sporting Goods Market
The global Sporting Goods market size is projected to reach US$ 60890 million by 2026, from US$ 50400 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Sporting Goods Scope and Segment
The global Sporting Goods market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sporting Goods market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Sporting Goods Market research report which provides an in-depth examination of the market scenario regarding market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020-2026. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected export imports, demands, and industry trends and is expected to have an economic impact on the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the entire industry and provides an overview of a post-COVID-19 market scenario.
The global Sporting Goods Market report offers a complete overview of the Sporting Goods Market globally. It presents real data and statistics on the inclinations and improvements in global Sporting Goods Markets. It also highlights manufacturing, abilities & technologies, and unstable structure of the market. The global Sporting Goods Market report elaborates the crucial data along with all important insights related to the current market status.
Global Sporting Goods Market Report covers major market characteristics, size and growth, key segments, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The global Sporting Goods Market report offers a knowledge-based summary of the global Sporting Goods Market. It demonstrates the new players entering the global Sporting Goods Market. It emphasizes the basic summary of the global Sporting Goods Market. The perfect demonstration of the most recent improvements and new industrial explanations offers our customer a free hand to build up avant-garde products and advanced techniques that will contribute in offering more efficient services.
The report analyzes the key elements such as demand, growth rate, cost, capacity utilization, import, margin, and production of the global market players. A number of the factors are considered to analyze the global Sporting Goods Market. The global Sporting Goods Market report demonstrates details of different sections and sub-sections of the global Sporting Goods Market on the basis of topographical regions. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key elements such as developments, trends, projections, drivers, and market growth of the global Sporting Goods Market. It also offers details of the factors directly impacting on the growth of the global Sporting Goods Market. It covers the fundamental ideas related to the growth and the management of the global Sporting Goods Market.
The global Sporting Goods Market research report highlights most of the data gathered in the form of tables, pictures, and graphs. This presentation helps the user to understand the details of the global Sporting Goods Market in an easy way. The global Sporting Goods Market report research study emphasizes the top contributors to the global Sporting Goods Market. It also offers ideas to the market players assisting them to make strategic moves and develop and expand their businesses successfully.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Detailed TOC of Global Sporting Goods Market Research Report 2020
1 Sporting Goods Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sporting Goods
1.2 Sporting Goods Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Sporting Goods Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Organic Sporting Goods
1.2.3 Inorganic Sporting Goods
1.3 Sporting Goods Segment by Application
1.3.1 Sporting Goods Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Organics Dehydration
1.3.3 Organics Recovery
1.3.4 Organics Separation
1.4 Global Sporting Goods Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Sporting Goods Revenue 2015-2026
1.4.2 Global Sporting Goods Sales 2015-2026
1.4.3 Sporting Goods Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2 Global Sporting Goods Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Sporting Goods Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Sporting Goods Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Sporting Goods Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Sporting Goods Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Sporting Goods Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Sporting Goods Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Sporting Goods Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Sporting Goods Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Sporting Goods Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global Sporting Goods Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America Sporting Goods Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.3.1 North America Sporting Goods Sales by Country
3.3.2 North America Sporting Goods Sales by Country
3.3.3 U.S.
3.3.4 Canada
3.4 Europe Sporting Goods Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4.1 Europe Sporting Goods Sales by Country
3.4.2 Europe Sporting Goods Sales by Country
3.4.3 Germany
3.4.4 France
3.4.5 U.K.
3.4.6 Italy
3.4.7 Russia
3.5 Asia Pacific Sporting Goods Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.5.1 Asia Pacific Sporting Goods Sales by Region
3.5.2 Asia Pacific Sporting Goods Sales by Region
3.5.3 China
3.5.4 Japan
3.5.5 South Korea
3.5.6 India
3.5.7 Australia
3.5.8 Taiwan
3.5.9 Indonesia
3.5.10 Thailand
3.5.11 Malaysia
3.5.12 Philippines
3.5.13 Vietnam
3.6 Latin America Sporting Goods Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.6.1 Latin America Sporting Goods Sales by Country
3.6.2 Latin America Sporting Goods Sales by Country
3.6.3 Mexico
3.6.4 Brazil
3.6.5 Argentina
3.7 Middle East and Africa Sporting Goods Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Sporting Goods Sales by Country
3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Sporting Goods Sales by Country
3.7.3 Turkey
3.7.4 Saudi Arabia
3.7.5 U.A.E
4 Global Sporting Goods Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Sporting Goods Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Sporting Goods Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Sporting Goods Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Sporting Goods Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global Sporting Goods Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Sporting Goods Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Sporting Goods Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Sporting Goods Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sporting Goods Business
6.1.1 Corporation Information
6.1.2 Company Description, Business Overview
6.1.3 Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.1.4 Products Offered
6.1.5 Recent Development
7 Sporting Goods Manufacturing Cost Analysis
7.1 Sporting Goods Key Raw Materials Analysis
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sporting Goods
7.4 Sporting Goods Industrial Chain Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
8.1 Marketing Channel
8.2 Sporting Goods Distributors List
8.3 Sporting Goods Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global Sporting Goods Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sporting Goods by Type (2021-2026)
10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sporting Goods by Type (2021-2026)
10.2 Sporting Goods Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sporting Goods by Application (2021-2026)
10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sporting Goods by Application (2021-2026)
10.3 Sporting Goods Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sporting Goods by Region (2021-2026)
10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sporting Goods by Region (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
12.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.2 Data Source
12.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.2.2 Primary Sources
12.3 Author List
12.4 Disclaimer
Highlights of Global Market Research Report:
- Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application
- Sporting Goods Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2026
- Define industry introduction, Sporting Goods Market overview, market opportunities, product scope, market risk, market driving force;
- Analyse the top manufacturers of Sporting Goods Market Industry, with sales, revenue, and price
- Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share
- Request the coronavirus impact analysis across industries and market
