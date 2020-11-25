The market report titled “Sporting Goods Market by Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022” and published by Beathen Reports will put forth a systematized evaluation of the vital facets of the global Sporting Goods Market. The report will function as a medium for the better assessment of the existing and future situations of the global market. It will be offering a 360-degree framework of the competitive landscape and dynamics of the market and related industries. Further, it entails the major competitors within the market as well as budding companies along with their comprehensive details such as market share on the basis of revenue, demand, high-quality product manufacturers, sales, and service providers. The report will also shed light on the numerous growth prospects dedicated to diverse industries, organizations, suppliers, and associations providing several services and products. The report will offer them buyers with detailed direction to the growth in market that would further provide them a competitive edge during the forecast period.

Sporting equipment, also called sporting goods, has various forms depending on the sport, but it is essential to complete the sport. The equipment ranges from balls, to nets, and to protective gear like helmets. Sporting equipment can be used as protective gear or as tool used to help the athletes play the sport. Over time, sporting equipment has evolved because sports have started to require more protective gear to prevent injuries. Sporting equipment may be found in any department store.

Sporting goods market is anticipated to record noteworthy growth in the next five to six years. This is majorly attributed to increased number of health-conscious consumers, who are incorporating playing sports as a part of their daily routine. Of different segments in the overall sports industry such as sports tourism, sports apparel, sports sponsorship, sporting goods and others, sporting goods is anticipated to gain significant share in the overall sporting industry. This has led to increased competition among sporting goods manufacturers ensuring improved distribution channels, prices, quality, efficient supply chain management, in order to maintain sustainability in the market. Among different regions, North America holds largest share in terms of value and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the near future. Growth prospects for sporting goods market are favorable in the Asia Pacific region.

Few other factors bolstering the sporting goods market growth include growing retail industry, increasing disposable income of consumers, government inclination and support for sport activities in many countries, rising consumer awareness for health and fitness. In addition, with increasing awareness of health and fitness through encouragement of sports by governments of various countries along with consumer inclination for sports such as ICC Cricket World Cup, Commonwealth Games, Olympics have led to increased sales of varied sporting goods worldwide. However, availability of counterfeit products along with high prices of few products might restrict the market growth. Sporting goods manufacturers are performing extensive research and development related to raw material used, such as use of carbon fiber for manufacturing sporting goods, as it offers advantages such as light-weight, high-strength and better performance of the product.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sporting Goods Market

The global Sporting Goods market size is projected to reach US$ 60890 million by 2026, from US$ 50400 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Sporting Goods Scope and Segment

The global Sporting Goods market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sporting Goods market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Sporting Goods Market research report which provides an in-depth examination of the market scenario regarding market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020-2026. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected export imports, demands, and industry trends and is expected to have an economic impact on the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the entire industry and provides an overview of a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

The global Sporting Goods Market report offers a complete overview of the Sporting Goods Market globally. It presents real data and statistics on the inclinations and improvements in global Sporting Goods Markets. It also highlights manufacturing, abilities & technologies, and unstable structure of the market. The global Sporting Goods Market report elaborates the crucial data along with all important insights related to the current market status.

Global Sporting Goods Market Report covers major market characteristics, size and growth, key segments, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sporting Goods market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Ball Sports

Adventure Sports

Golf

Winter Sports

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Franchise Outlets

Department Stores

Specialty Sports

Discount Stores

On-line

Other

